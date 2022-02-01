‘The Offer’ Trailer: Miles Teller Plays a Producer Out of His Depth in ‘Godfather’-Inspired Limited Series

Paramount+'s limited series recounts what happened behind-the-scenes of Francis Ford Coppola's mob epic "The Godfather."

“This is not just a gangster film. This is a story about family. It’s Shakespeare.” So says Miles Teller as producer Albert S. Ruddy in the trailer for upcoming limited series “The Offer.”

While “The Godfather” films are an iconic trilogy in film history, the behind-the-scenes making of them is an epic story in itself. Now that story is being told in Paramount+’s “The Offer,” premiering April 28. Watch the trailer below, with Ruddy (Miles Teller) struggling to get the adaptation of Mario Puzo’s novel made.

Dan Fogler stars as director Francis Ford Coppola, with Matthew Goode playing Paramount Studios chief Robert Evans, and Juno Temple portraying Rudy’s secretary Bettye McCartt. Giovanni Ribisi is notorious mobster Joe Colombo, who campaigned against the film for its “hatred and prejudice” in its portrayal of the Italian-American community. Colin Hanks and Burn Gorman play studio executives.

“Rocketman” director Dexter Fletcher helms several episodes of the series and serves as an executive producer alongside series creator Michael Tolklin, showrunner and co-writer Nikki Toscano, and the real-life Ruddy.

The 1972 mob drama “The Godfather” infamously had a tense production, with Tolkin telling Vanity Fair that adapting the true story was a no-brainer.

“What sealed it for me was when Al [Ruddy] said, ‘Every day of making ‘The Godfather’ was the worst day in my life,’ and that told me we had a show,” Tolin said.”For every character in the film, getting it made or stopping it from being made was at the core of their actions, and it was a matter of life and death to them.”

Plus the mob ties only fueled the clash. Toscano added, “At the beginning of our story, we come to learn that the mafia has a very active interest in making sure that ‘The Godfather’ never gets made.”

