‘Tinder Swindler’ Banned from Dating Apps After Netflix Documentary

There’s one less fish in the sea for women to date.
Shimon Hayut, who goes by Simon Leviev on Tinder and various other dating apps, is officially banned from a variety of social media platforms. Hayut was the subject of Netflix documentary “The Tinder Swindler,” which premiered on the streaming platform February 2.
Hayut allegedly scammed multiple women for an estimated total of $10 million. Three of Hayut’s alleged victims share their stories in the documentary after connecting with Hayut on Tinder between 2018 and 2019. According to the documentary, the women — Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm, and Ayleen Charlotte — believed Hayut to be Simon Leviev, the son of Israeli diamond tycoon Lev Leviev.
The trio started a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to raise money to clear their debts following the release of the documentary.
“The past few days have been a whirlwind, and we three (Ayleen, Pernilla and Cecilie) have been completely shocked and floored by the flood of compassion and support from everyone. The sheer love is more than we ever expected, and we appreciate you all so much,” a statement reads on the GoFundMe page. “We realize there are a thousand other worthy causes to donate to, and remain forever grateful if you choose to donate to this one. All we want are our lives back.”
The women set a crowdfunding goal of approximately $812,000; they have raised over $52,000 from 1,800 donations in its first three days.
As for Hayut, the end of “The Tinder Swindler” revealed he was back on Tinder, but the company denied Hayut’s profile was still active in a press statement.
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.