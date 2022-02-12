Toby Kebbell Slams ‘Fantastic Four’ Producers: ‘We Were a Victim of Bad Leadership’

"Why that effort wasn't put in, I don't know," Kebbell said of the film's unrealized potential.

In Hollywood’s current climate, nothing is closer to a sure thing than a new superhero movie. In fact, it somehow seems like it is harder to make a Marvel movie that doesn’t have massive success. But 2015’s “Fantastic Four” reboot managed to do just that. After a troubled production riddled with complaints about director Josh Trank’s behavior on set, he was essentially removed from the project during studio-mandated reshoots. The film was a critical and box office bomb, and many of the film’s actors have criticized both the finished product and the experience of making it.

Toby Kebbell, who played Doctor Doom, recently spoke to Forbes about his role on the Apple TV+ show “Servant.” And even this many years later, the actor can’t stop thinking about what went wrong with “Fantastic Four.” He revealed that he raised questions about problems with the script during the filming process, but his concerns fell on deaf ears.

“I don’t think we were a victim of timing, I think we were a victim of bad leadership and organization,” Kebbell said. “I actually thought people in charge, I mean ‘in charge, in charge,’ not people creating and working on set, I think there were opportunities, there were conversations had, there were script differences, there was like, ‘Hey, you know, Simon [Kinberg, ‘Fantastic Four’ producer], this is actually factually true, this is important information.’ He’s like, ‘No, no, no. That’s not what this is.’”

Kebbell maintains that the film had unrealized potential, but bad leadership prevented the Fox film from rivaling anything in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. “At that time Marvel was already the Apex predator, it was already the one to beat, they were already the people to try to do the thing with,” he said. “Why that effort wasn’t put in, I don’t know. But, yeah I know none of those people will call me back to work with them, so the truth as I see it is that more could have been done by the powers that be.”

While he lamented that the popular comic book characters have never been adapted into a great movie, Kebbell is still rooting for Disney’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot from director Jon Watts. “I truly hope that someone does create a great version,” he said. “I’m a big fan of Doom as a character. He’s awesome. So, yeah. I hope they do it just right.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.