Tom Brady to Play Himself in Roadtrip Movie Starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno

Based on a true story, "80 for Brady" follows four friends who travel to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see the quarterback.

Well, retirement didn’t last long.

Just weeks after announcing his retirement from the NFL, legendary quarterback Tom Brady announced he will star in and produce road trip comedy “80 for Brady,” starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno as four friends who travel to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see the New England Patriots quarterback play.

Based on a true story, “80 for Brady” will be directed by Kyle Marvin, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Covino, using a draft by “Booksmart” screenwriting duo Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins.

Marvin and Corvino will also serve as executive producers under their Watch This Ready banner, along with Jeff Stott.

While Brady has briefly dabbled in Hollywood, playing himself in both “Entourage” and “The Simpsons,” the all-star quarterback most recently produced ESPN Original documentary “Man in the Arena” about his own football career.

“80 for Brady” will begin production in spring 2022, The Hollywood Reporter wrote. Brady will produce the feature film through his production company 199 Productions, along with Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content.

The film also marks another chapter in lead stars Tomlin and Fonda’s onscreen partnership. The “Grace & Frankie” duo previously told IndieWire that their complementary comedic timing came naturally.

“We worry about not getting the tempo, rhythm and reading right for when it’s supposed to be funny, but we also know that if we think about it and it becomes a head thing, it doesn’t work,” Fonda said. “So, we try to make it organic. That’s her modus operandi. It’s just all kind of organic and spontaneous.”

Tomlin also called Fonda a “total pal.” “Grace & Frankie” concludes this year on Netflix after seven seasons, and “80 for Brady” will be the second post-Netflix team-up between Fonda and Tomlin, after “Moving On,” which is currently in production.

“Moving On” is written and directed by Paul Weiz, featuring Tomlin and Fonda as two friends who reconnect at a funeral and decide to seek revenge on the widower who messed with them decades prior. Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree also star.

“80 for Brady” co-star Field is also appearing in HBO’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” premiering March 6. Moreno, hot off of “West Side Story,” also has high school drama “The Prank” in the works.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.