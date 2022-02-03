Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan to Host the 2022 Academy Award Nomination Livestream

The 94th annual Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, March 27.

Say hello to your 2022 Oscar noms livestream hosts!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan will officially announce the 2022 Academy Award nominees in a live presentation on Tuesday, February 8 via global livestream.

Jordan and Ross are slated to announce the nominees for 23 Academy Award categories. The announcement will be streamed live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital social platforms, including Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

While marketing campaigns are clamoring to prove which films “deserve” an Oscar, Academy members have started casting their ballots. Best Picture predictions poise Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” against high concept ensemble drama “House of Gucci,” Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” and Steven Spielberg’s musical adaptation, “West Side Story,” among others.

Cate Blanchett, Caitriona Balfe, Kirsten Dunst, Ariana DeBose, and Ruth Negga are the Best Supporting Actress frontrunners, with IndieWire critics expecting Kristen Stewart, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Lady Gaga, and Alana Haim to be nominated for Best Actress.

The Best Actor race includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, and Denzel Washington for their respective performances this year.

Meanwhile, the Best International Feature campaign is dominated by critic favorites “Drive My Car,” “Flee,” “The Hand of God,” “A Hero,” “The Worst Person in the World,” and “Great Freedom.”

“Award season is packed with returning Oscar perennials, and some have more than one movie vying for attention due to pandemic delays and a now-crammed release schedule,” IndieWire’s Anne Thompson explained. “As always, frontrunners emerge out of the fall festivals and year-end critics’ voting.”

