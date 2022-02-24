‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Trailer: Andrew Garfield Questions His Faith in Dustin Lance Black Series

Andrew Garfield stars opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in the FX for Hulu series about a Latter-day Saint detective whose faith is put to the test by a double murder.

The thin line between heaven and hell is exposed in “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

Based on the true-crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, the limited FX series for Hulu stars Andrew Garfield as a devout detective whose faith is put to the test as he investigates a brutal double murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fundamentalism.

Daisy Edgar-Jones portrays a faithful church follower who is one of the murder victims, while Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat, and Christopher Heyerdahl complete the ensemble cast.

“Under the Banner of Heaven” shines a spotlight on the sacred and the profane and the dangers of divine devotion. Academy Award winner Dustin Lance Black (“Milk”) created the series and serves as an executive producer alongside Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Anna Culp for Imagine Television.

Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films, and Gillian Berrie also executive produce.

David Mackenzie will direct and executive produce as well.

Showrunner Black previously wrote and executive produced “Big Love,” and wrote the memoir “Mama’s Boy” in 2019 about being raised as a Latter-day Saint. The documentary adaptation “Mama’s Boy: A Story from Our Americas” is currently in development, with Black writing.

“I continue to dig deeper into what I know, what’s very personal to me,” Black told Them. about his inspiration behind “Under the Banner of Heaven.” “But that doesn’t mean I’ll exclusively do LGBTQ work or exclusively LDS work. There are many more things about myself I’d like to examine.”

Garfield’s lead role in “Under the Banner of Heaven” comes on the heels of his record-breaking 2021, with films “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Tick Tick Boom,” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” solidifying Garfield’s A-list status with a box office blockbuster and an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

It was previously announced that Garfield will also star opposite Cate Blanchett, Ralph Fiennes, Joe Alwyn, and Rooney Mara for Luca Guadagnino’s reported BBC miniseries adaptation of “Brideshead Revisited.”

Garfield revealed to IndieWire that his career hinges on the balance of blockbusters and independent films.

“I wanted to be Spider-Man since before I was able to speak,” the “No Way Home” star said. “But I think a lot of what I’ve done since has been about balancing myself out in a way. I think ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ and ‘Silence’ were a part of that. I think ‘99 Homes’ was a part of that.”

“Under the Banner of Heaven” premieres on Hulu in 2022.

