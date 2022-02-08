How to Watch the Oscar Nominations Live

Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross are set to announce the nominees on Tuesday, February 8.

After months of campaigning and speculation, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is ready to release the 2022 Oscar nominations. Competition should be fierce this year, with “The Power of the Dog” dominating early award shows and several other high-profile films including “Dune” and “Don’t Look Up” also in contention. Nominations might take an unexpected turn, as this year marks the first time the Academy has offered 10 ranked slots for Best Picture voting. Some expect that to lead to a more unique collection of films nominated for the top honor. Either way, all will be revealed when this year’s Oscar nominations are announced on Tuesday February 8.

Per usual, the nominations will be announced early in the morning. Leslie Jordan (“Will & Grace”) and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) will announce the nominations at 8:18 ET/5:18 PT Tuesday, February 8. The nominations will be announced via a livestream, which you can watch on Oscars.org, ABC, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. Or right here.

While the first phase of the Oscar campaigns may be over, the announcement of this year’s nominees will kick off another sprint of campaigning in the lead up to the actual ceremony. The 94th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27 and broadcast on ABC.

After last year’s pandemic ceremony that saw “Nomadland” take the top honors, many are hoping that this year will result in some films being nominated that more people have seen. IndieWire’s Anne Thompson wrote that this year’s contenders “include far more popular movies than last year’s indie lineup, including Warners/HBO Max day-and-date releases ‘Dune’ ($398.7 million worldwide), which was spectacular enough to lure moviegoers out of their homes, and the more intimate tennis biopic ‘King Richard’ ($32 million worldwide), to Netflix’s end-of-the-world juggernaut ‘Don’t Look Up.’ If James Bond BAFTA fave ‘No Time to Die’ ($768 million worldwide) turns up on the list (as opposed to indie darlings ‘Flee,’ ‘Summer of Soul,’ and ‘Drive My Car’), ABC will be happy indeed.” For now, Jane Campion’s western “The Power of the Dog” remains the frontrunner, with particular attention being paid to Campion’s directing and Benedict Cumberbatch’s committed performance as Phil Burbank.

