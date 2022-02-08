×
How to Watch the 2022 Oscar Nominees in Theaters and at Home

Where to watch the top Oscar contenders, whether it's Netflix, Amazon, Apple, or VOD — and in some cases, theaters.

“Drive My Car”

In 2022, watching Oscar-contention movies is an exercise in confusion. When distributors built release calendars around late-January Oscar nominations, this month was a great time to catch up in theaters. This year, we don’t have nominations until February 8; we also have Covid and the ongoing struggle of specialized exhibition. Their films favor briefer, wider releases before moving on to the greener pastures of VOD.

In theory, that home access should be good news — but the ability to watch a movie at home is not necessarily the same thing as knowing where to find it. Finding the major-category contenders means tracking down their VOD release dates, or seeking them out on one of six major streaming platforms.

Below is a list of where the 37 feature films nominated in all Oscar categories can be currently seen (or, in some cases, their future plans for viewing). Of note: Some films not currently listed as available in theaters could see some limited return or continued play.

For the three shorts categories, the annual compilation opens in theaters only on February 25. There’s no word on VOD play before the ceremony.

Winners will be announced at the 94th Oscars, which will take place on Sunday, March 27 live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, airing on ABC. While a host for the annual show has not yet been announced, AMPAS has promised that the event will indeed have a host this year. Check out the full list of this morning’s nominations right here.

Attica Hulu
Being the Ricardos Amazon Prime
Belfast PVOD, theaters
Ascension Paramount Plus
Coming to America 2 Amazon Prime
Cruella Disney +, VOD
Cyrano Opens nationally 2/25
Don’t Look Up Netflix
Drive My Car Theaters only
Dune VOD; theaters
Encanto Disney+
The Eyes of Tammy Faye HBO Max; VOD
Flee Theaters only
Four Good Days Hulu; VOD
Free Guy VOD; HBO Max and Disney + 2/23
The Hand of God Netflix
House of Gucci  PVOD, theaters
King Richard PVOD
Licorice Pizza Theaters
The Lost Daughter Netflix
Luca Disney +, PVOD
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom VOD starting 2/11
The Mitchells vs. the Machines Netflix
Nightmare Alley Hulu, HBO Max, theaters
No Time to Die VOD
Parallel Mothers Theaters
The Power of the Dog Netflix
Raya and the Lost Dragon Disney +, VOD
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Disney +, VOD
Spencer VOD
Summer of Soul Hulu
Spider-Man: No Way Home Theaters
Tick, Tick… Boom! Netflix
The Tragedy of Macbeth Apple TV
West Side Story Theaters only
Writing with Fire Limited theaters, VOD 3/1, PBS Independent Lens 3/28
The Worst Person in the World NY/LA currently, expanding starting 2/11

 

