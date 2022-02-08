How to Watch the 2022 Oscar Nominees in Theaters and at Home

Where to watch the top Oscar contenders, whether it's Netflix, Amazon, Apple, or VOD — and in some cases, theaters.

In 2022, watching Oscar-contention movies is an exercise in confusion. When distributors built release calendars around late-January Oscar nominations, this month was a great time to catch up in theaters. This year, we don’t have nominations until February 8; we also have Covid and the ongoing struggle of specialized exhibition. Their films favor briefer, wider releases before moving on to the greener pastures of VOD.

In theory, that home access should be good news — but the ability to watch a movie at home is not necessarily the same thing as knowing where to find it. Finding the major-category contenders means tracking down their VOD release dates, or seeking them out on one of six major streaming platforms.

Below is a list of where the 37 feature films nominated in all Oscar categories can be currently seen (or, in some cases, their future plans for viewing). Of note: Some films not currently listed as available in theaters could see some limited return or continued play.

For the three shorts categories, the annual compilation opens in theaters only on February 25. There’s no word on VOD play before the ceremony.

Winners will be announced at the 94th Oscars, which will take place on Sunday, March 27 live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, airing on ABC. While a host for the annual show has not yet been announced, AMPAS has promised that the event will indeed have a host this year. Check out the full list of this morning’s nominations right here.

Attica Hulu Being the Ricardos Amazon Prime Belfast PVOD, theaters Ascension Paramount Plus Coming to America 2 Amazon Prime Cruella Disney +, VOD Cyrano Opens nationally 2/25 Don’t Look Up Netflix Drive My Car Theaters only Dune VOD; theaters Encanto Disney+ The Eyes of Tammy Faye HBO Max; VOD Flee Theaters only Four Good Days Hulu; VOD Free Guy VOD; HBO Max and Disney + 2/23 The Hand of God Netflix House of Gucci PVOD, theaters King Richard PVOD Licorice Pizza Theaters The Lost Daughter Netflix Luca Disney +, PVOD Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom VOD starting 2/11 The Mitchells vs. the Machines Netflix Nightmare Alley Hulu, HBO Max, theaters No Time to Die VOD Parallel Mothers Theaters The Power of the Dog Netflix Raya and the Lost Dragon Disney +, VOD Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Disney +, VOD Spencer VOD Summer of Soul Hulu Spider-Man: No Way Home Theaters Tick, Tick… Boom! Netflix The Tragedy of Macbeth Apple TV West Side Story Theaters only Writing with Fire Limited theaters, VOD 3/1, PBS Independent Lens 3/28 The Worst Person in the World NY/LA currently, expanding starting 2/11

