‘WeCrashed’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway Proves Love Doesn’t Conquer All in WeWork Power Struggle

Is it more important to be a maverick or a muse?

This marriage truly redefines what it means to be together for better or for worse.

Jared Leto transformed into WeWork founder Adam Neumann for Apple TV+’s limited series “WeCrashed,” premiering March 18 with the first three episodes. Yet it’s Anne Hathaway’s turn as Rebekah Neumann that is the lynchpin to the rise and fall of the revolutionary co-working unicorn.

In the latest trailer for the series, which will be released in new weekly installments each Friday during its eight-episode season through April 22, Academy Award winners Leto and Hathaway play into the power dynamics within a guru-turned-tech billionaire relationship.

Based on the hit Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork” from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello — who also serve as co-writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners — the AppleTV+ series also Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera, and O-T Fagbenle. “WeCrashed” is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who also executive produce alongside Hathaway and Leto. Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart executive produce from Wondery.

Per the official description, “WeCrashed” is inspired by actual events, including “the love story at the center of it all.” Within less than a decade, WeWork grew from a single co-working space into a $47 billion company, only to lose it all.

“Come with me and let’s build the future together,” Leto as Neumann coos in the trailer, promising to “make a business out of happiness” and “redefine the workspace” for the corporate world.

Hathway’s role as Neumann’s wife proves to be the Lady MacBeth to Neumann’s self-proclaimed Jesus figure. As WeWork sells an experience — and Neumann’s public persona becomes “just crazy enough” for cult status — Rebekah just wants to be taken seriously. Is she a maverick or a muse?

Turns out, whichever label gets the Chief Branding Officer into Vanity Fair is what she prefers. No matter what, Rebekah is determined to not be outshined by her husband.

“Nothing is more important than us,” she tells Neumann.

And nothing is more important than sustaining a marriage and a tech company. Too bad only one lasted…

Watch the latest trailer below.

“WeCrashed” premieres March 18 on Apple TV+.

