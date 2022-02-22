‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ First Look: Daniel Radcliffe Transforms for Roku Biopic

No, that's not Daniel Radcliffe working undercover at Trader Joe's.

“White and Nerdy” doesn’t capture just how glorious of a transformation this is.

The first look at Daniel Radcliffe as five-time Grammy winner “Weird Al” Yankovic is already giving us a curly-haired mullet, bright tropical print tee, and, of course, a rocking mustache. Radcliffe made headlines when he was cast as the titular comedy musician in the Roku Channel’s “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

“Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” Radcliffe said in a press statement about taking on the role. “I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100-percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life.”

Produced by Funny or Die and Tango, “Weird” began filming in February 2022 with a script by Yankovic and Eric Appel, who also directs and executive produces.

The official description for the film promises that the biopic “holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”

The statement continued, “‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

A previous fictional trailer for a Weird Al saga starred Aaron Paul in 2016, perhaps hinting at what’s to come with Radcliffe’s turn as the famed performer.

“Weird” will mark Yankovic’s return to the big screen since his 1989 film “UHF.”

“I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Yankovic told People.

As for Radcliffe’s casting, Yankovic added, “I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Colin Davis, head of original scripted programming at Roku, wrote in the official press release that “there clearly aren’t enough biopic movies about famous musicians,” before noting that “Weird” will “shine a light on the incredibly true, unexaggerated story of Weird Al.”

Davis continued, “This is sincerely the ultimate combination of talent, creativity and friends, coming together to make something genuinely funny and we could not be prouder to call this film a Roku Original.”

