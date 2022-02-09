Zendaya Transforms Into Trippy ‘Seaside Sensation’ for Super Bowl Ad Directed by Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright directed the comedic Squarespace ad, with André 3000 narrating.

After playing MJ in the “Spider-Man” films, Zendaya has taken on another iconic — albeit unexpected — role: playing Sally who sells seashells by the seashore.

The spoof on the classic tongue-twister takes off in a viral Super Bowl ad for Squarespace, directed by “Last Night in Soho” auteur Edgar Wright. Zendaya stars as the titular Sally, an oceanfront small business owner who expands her seashell business online thanks to the website-building platform.

The Super Bowl LVI airs Sunday, February 13 starting at 6 p.m. E.T.

Zendaya channels the kaleidoscopic fashion sense of “Euphoria” while donning shell-encrusted gowns for a Marilyn Monroe-meets-Ariel style moment. The Emmy winner partnered with longtime stylist Law Roach for the campaign, telling Teen Vogue that it was “fun to lean into the more costume-y and theatrical elements of the commercial” with both Roach and Wright.

The minute-long advertisement is narrated by André 3000, whom Zendaya gushed she’s “been a fan for forever.”

Zendaya added, “Not just of his musical talents but his acting as well. I think he’s phenomenal and if he ever wants to act again, I will be ready.”

While directors like David Gordon Green, Peter Berg, Ridley Scott, Jon Favreau, David Fincher, and Zack Snyder have all been behind Super Bowl ads, the Squarespace spot marks “Shaun of the Dead” director Wright’s first Super Bowl marketing gig.

“We have a knack for pulling in people who have rarely or never been in advertising, or it’s their first Super Bowl ad,” Squarespace CCO David Lee said to Fast Company. “Influential people want to work on creative ideas, and I think that’s why we’ve been able to attract some iconic artists to work with…If you’re going to partner with a celebrity, it should be someone you can’t just pull out and replace. They have to be baked into the idea.”

As for casting Zendaya, Lee said the star “just has an aura and charisma to her, and she’s one of the few people who could get the country’s attention in 30 seconds.”

Lee added, “Not only is she a multifaceted actor who can go from blockbusters to indies to TV, she’s also a musician, an entrepreneur, and a fashion icon. And she just happens to be a longtime Squarespace customer.”

