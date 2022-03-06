Spirit Awards Winners: Thuso Mbedu Wins for ‘Underground Railroad,’ Lee Jung-jae for ‘Squid Game’ (Updating Live)

The 37th Independent Spirit Awards are taking place on the Santa Monica beach on Sunday, March 6.

The 37th Annual Independent Spirit Awards are taking place on Sunday, returning to an in-person format following last year’s virtual ceremony. Many of the biggest names in independent film made the trek out to the beach in Santa Monica with the hopes of taking home the most coveted prizes in indie film. While the Spirit Awards typically take place the week before the Oscars, this year’s unique COVID-influenced awards season calendar means that they will be held nearly a month in advance. Hollywood couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are serving as hosts.

This year’s class of nominees draws from films largely shut out from the Oscars, with indie hits like “The Lost Daughter,” “C’mon C’mon,” and “Zola” racking up the most nominations. This also marks the second year that the ceremony will include television categories, with shows like “Squid Game,” “The White Lotus,” and “Reservation Dogs” up for big awards.

The Independent Spirit Awards will air live on IFC and stream on the AMC+ app at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. Keep reading for the complete list of nominations. The winners are in bold.

Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series

Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad” (Winner)

Anjana Vasan, “We Are Lady Parts”

Jana Schmieding, “Rutherford Falls”

Jasmine Cephas Jones, “Blindspotting”

Deborah Ayorinde, “THEM: Covenant”

Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series

Ollie Alexander, “It’s a Sin”

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Michael Greyeyes, “Rutherford Falls”

Ashley Thomas, “THEM: Covenant”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” (Winner)

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

“Black and Missing” (Winner)

“The Choe Show”

“The Lady and the Dale”

“Nuclear Family”

“Philly D.A.”

Best New Scripted Series

“Blindspotting”

“It’s a Sin”

“Reservation Dogs” (Winner)

“The Underground Railroad”

“We Are Lady Parts”

Best Supporting Female

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Amy Forsyth, “The Novice”

Ruth Negga, “Passing” (Winner)

Revika Anne Reustle, “Pleasure”

Suzanna Son, “Red Rocket”

Best Screenplay

“C’mon, C’mon”

“The Lost Daughter” (Winner)

“Swan Song”

“Together Together”

“Zola”

Best First Feature

“7 Days” (Winner)

“Holler”

“Queen of Glory”

“Test Pattern”

“Wild Indian”

Best First Screenplay

“Cicada”

“Mass”

“Pig” (Winner)

“Test Pattern”

“Wild Indian”

Best Documentary

“Ascension”

“Flee”

“In the Same Breath”

“Procession”

“Summer of Soul” (Winner)

John Cassavetes Award

“Cryptozoo”

“Jockey”

“Shiva Baby” (Winner)

“Sweet Thing”

“This Is Not a War Story”

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, “Zola”

Meeko Gattuso, “Queen of Glory”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA” (Winner)

Will Patton, “Sweet Thing”

Chaske Spencer, “Wild Indian”

Best Feature

“A Chiara”

“C’mon C’mon”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Novice”

“Zola”

Best Director

Janicza Bravo, “Zola”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Lauren Hadaway, “The Novice”

Mike Mills, “C’mon, C’mon”

Ninja Thyberg, “Pleasure”

Best Female Lead

Isabelle Fuhrman, “The Novice”

Brittany S. Hall, “Test Pattern”

Patti Harrison, “Together Together”

Taylour Paige, “Zola”

Kali Reis, “Catch the Fair One”

Best Male Lead

Clifton Collins, Jr., “Jockey”

Frankie Faison, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Michael Greyeyes, “Wild Indian”

Udo Kier, “Swan Song”

Simon Rex, “Red Rocket”

Best Cinematography

“A Chiara”

“Blue Bayou”

“The Humans”

“Passing”

“Zola”

Best Editing

“A Chiara”

“The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

“The Novice”

“The Nowhere Inn”

“Zola” (Winner)

Robert Altman Award

The Director, Cast, and Casting Director of “Mass” (Winner)

Best International Film

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Pebbles”

“Petite Maman”

“Prayers for the Stolen”

Someone to Watch Award

Alex Camilleri, “Luzzu” (Winner)

Gillian Wallace Horvat, “I Blame Society”

Michael Sarnoski, “Pig”

Truer Than Fiction Award

“North by Current”

“Faya Dayi” (Winner)

“Try Harder!”

Producers Award

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

Lizzie Shapiro (Winner)

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

“Reservation Dogs” (Winner)

