‘CODA,’ ‘Don’t Look Up,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Hacks’ Win Big at 2022 WGA Awards (Complete Winners List)

The ceremony is set to honor the best achievements in film and television writing.

You made it through the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Directors Guild Awards, and the Producers Guild Awards, too. The wait for the Oscars is almost over, but one more major guild had yet to give out its trophies before the Academy Awards. Tonight, Hollywood’s top writers came together for the Writers Guild of America Awards, which honored the finest achievements in film and television writing.

On the film side, the nominees were actually quite different from what you’ll see at the Oscars next week. In the Original Screenplay category, “Licorice Pizza,” “Don’t Look Up,” and “King Richard” were still nominated, but “Belfast” and “The Worst Person in the World” were replaced with “Being the Ricardos.” The Adapted Screenplay category was even more distinct, with only two Oscar contenders (“Dune” and “CODA”) nominated.

But it ultimately did not matter, as two Oscar nominees took the top prizes. “CODA” continued to build its Oscar momentum with an Adapted Screenplay win, while “Don’t Look Up” took home the Original Screenplay prize.

Related 'West Side Story' Star Rachel Zegler Says She Was Not Invited to the Oscars

American Cinema Editors Slam Oscars Changes, Feel 'Unheard, Disrespected, and Abandoned' Related The 50 Best Action Movies of the 21st Century

The Best Animated Series of All Time

The television categories contained plenty of the usual suspects, with “Succession” taking both TV Drama awards and “Hacks” winning for Comedy Series and New Series. “Mare of Easttown” and “Maid” won for Original Long Form and Adapted Long Form, respectively.

Keep reading for a complete list of this year’s Writers Guild of America Award nominees, with winners in bold.

Film Winners and Nominees

Adapted Screenplay “CODA,” Screenplay by Siân Heder, Based on the Original Motion Picture “La Famille Belier” Directed by Eric Lartigau, Written by Victoria Bedos, Stanislas Carree de Malberg, Eric Lartigau and Thomas Bidegain; Apple “Dune,” Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, Based on the novel “Dune” Written by Frank Herbert; Warner Bros. Pictures “Nightmare Alley,” Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan, Based on the Novel by William Lindsay Gresham; Searchlight Pictures “tick…tick…BOOM!,” Screenplay by Steven Levenson, Based on the play by Jonathan Larson; Netflix “West Side Story,” Screenplay by Tony Kushner, Based on the Stage Play, Book by Arthur Laurents, Music by Leonard Bernstein, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Play Conceived, Directed and Choreographed by Jerome Robbins; 20th Century Studios Original Screenplay “Being the Ricardos,” Written by Aaron Sorkin; Amazon Studios “Don’t Look Up,” Screenplay by Adam McKay, Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota; Netflix “The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun,” Screenplay by Wes Anderson, Story by Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola & Hugo Guinness & Jason Schwartzman; Searchlight Pictures “King Richard,” Written by Zach Baylin; Warner Bros. Pictures “Licorice Pizza,” Written by Paul Thomas Anderson; United Artists Documentary Screenplay “Becoming Cousteau,” Written by Mark Monroe & Pax Wassermann; National Geographic “Exposing Muybridge,” Written by Marc Shaffer; Inside Out Media “Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres,” Written by Suzanne Joe Kai; StudioLA.TV Television, News Media, and News Winners and Nominees Comedy Series “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Written by Larry David, Steve Leff, Carol Leifer, Jeff Schaffer, Nathaniel Stein; HBO/HBO Max “Hacks,” Written by Genevieve Aniello, Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Cole Escola, Janis Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky; HBO/HBO Max “Only Murders in the Building,” Written by Thembi Banks, Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Madeleine George, John Hoffman, Stephen Markley, Steve Martin, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Kim Rosenstock, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky; Hulu “Ted Lasso,” Written by Jane Becker, Ashley Nicole Black, Leann Bowen, Sasha Garron, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Michael Orton-Toliver, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+ “What We Do in the Shadows,” Written by Jake Bender, Jemaine Clement, Zach Dunn, Shana Gohd, Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil, William Meny, Sarah Naftalis, Stefani Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Paul Simms, Lauren Wells; FX Networks Drama Series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Written by Yahlin Chang, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Jacey Heldrich, John Herrera, Bruce Miller, Aly Monroe, Kira Snyder, Eric Tuchman; Hulu “Loki,” Written by Bisha K. Ali, Jess Dweck, Elissa Karasik, Tom Kauffman, Eric Martin, Michael Waldron; Disney+ “The Morning Show,” Written by Jeff Augustin, Brian Chamberlayne, Kerry Ehrin, Kristen Layden, Erica Lipez, Justin Matthews, Adam Milch, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Torrey Speer, Scott Troy, Ali Vingiano; Apple TV+ “Succession,” Written by Jesse Armstrong, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Francesca Gardiner, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO/HBO Max “Yellowjackets,” Written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells; Showtime New Series “Hacks,” Written by Genevieve Aniello, Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Cole Escola, Janis Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky; HBO/HBO Max “Loki,” Written by Bisha K. Ali, Jess Dweck, Elissa Karasik, Tom Kauffman, Eric Martin, Michael Waldron; Disney+ “Only Murders in the Building,” Written by Thembi Banks, Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Madeleine George, John Hoffman, Stephen Markley, Steve Martin, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Kim Rosenstock, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky; Hulu “Reservation Dogs,” Written by Tazbah Rose Chavez, Sydney Freeland, Sterlin Harjo, Migizi Pensoneau, Tommy Pico, Taika Waititi, Bobby Wilson; FX Networks “Yellowjackets,” Written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells; Showtime Original Long Form “American Horror Story: Double Feature,” Written by Manny Coto, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy, Kristen Reidel, Reilly Smith; FX Networks “Mare of Easttown,” Written by Brad Ingelsby; HBO/HBO Max “Midnight Mass,” Written by James Flanagan, Mike Flanagan, Elan Gale, Jeff Howard, Dani Parker; Netflix “Them: Covenant,” Written by Christina Ham, Little Marvin, David Matthews, Dominic Orlando, Seth Zvi Rosenfeld, Francine Volpe; Prime Video “The White Lotus,” Written by Mike White; HBO/HBO Max Adapted Long Form “Halston,” Written by Ian Brennan, Ted Malawer, Ryan Murphy, Tim Pinckney, Sharr White, Kristina Woo, Based on the book “Simply Halston” by Steven Gaines; Netflix “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” Written by Flora Birnbaum, Sarah Burgess, Halley Feiffer, Daniel Pearle, Based on the book “A Vast Conspiracy” by Jeffrey Toobin; FX Networks “Maid,” Written by Bekah Brunstetter, Marcus Gardley, Michelle Denise Jackson, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler, Inspired by the book by Stephanie Land; Netflix “The Underground Railroad,” Written by Jihan Crowther, Allison Davis, Jacqueline Hoyt, Barry Jenkins, Nathan C. Parker, Adrienne Rush, Based on the novel by Colson Whitehead; Prime Video “WandaVision,” Written by Peter Cameron, Mackenzie Dohr, Laura Donney, Gretchen Enders, Bobak Esfarjani, Chuck Hayward, Megan McDonnell, Jac Schaeffer, Cameron Squires, Based on the Marvel Comics; Disney+ Adapted Short Form New Media “Calls,” Written by Fede Alvarez, Nick Cuse, Aidan Fitzgerald, Noah Gardner, Rodo Sayagues; Apple TV+ “Debunking Borat,” Written by Robyn Adams, Paul Hogan, Jack Youngelson; Prime Video “The Expanse: One Ship,” Written by Wes Chatham, Julianna Damewood, Glenton Richards; Prime Video Animation “An Incon-Wheelie-ent Truth” (“Bob’s Burgers”), Written by Dan Fybel; Fox “Loft in Bedslation” (“Bob’s Burgers”), Written by Jameel Saleem, Fox “Must Love Dogs” (“Family Guy”), Written by Daniel Peck; Fox “Planteau” (“Tuca & Bertie”), Written by Lisa Hanawalt; Cartoon Network “Portrait of a Lackey on Fire” (“The Simpsons”), Written by Rob LaZebnik & Johnny LaZebnik; Fox “The Star of the Backstage” (“The Simpsons”), Written by Elisabeth Kiernen Averick; Fox Episodic Drama “1883” (“1883”), Written by Taylor Sheridan; Paramount+ “Birth Mother” (“This Is Us”), Written by Eboni Freeman & Kay Oyegun; NBC “La Amara Vita” (“The Morning Show”), Written by Kerry Ehrin & Scott Troy; Apple TV+ “The New Normal” (“New Amsterdam”), Written by David Schulner; NBC “Retired Janitors of Idaho” (“Succession”), Written by Tony Roche & Susan Soon He Stanton; HBO/HBO Max “Testimony” (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Written by Kira Snyder; Hulu Episodic Comedy “All Sales Final” (“Superstore”), Teleplay by Jonathan Green & Gabe Miller, Story by Justin Spitzer; NBC “Alone At Last” (“The Great”), Written by Tony McNamara; Hulu “Enlightened Dave” (“Dave”), Written by Luvh Rakhe & Lee Sung Jin; FX Networks “Episode One: True Crime” (“Only Murders in the Building”), Written by Steve Martin & John Hoffman; Hulu “F*ckin’ Rez Dogs” (Pilot) (“Reservation Dogs”), Written by Sterlin Harjo & Taika Waititi; FX Networks “Pilot” (“The Wonder Years”), Written by Saladin K. Patterson; ABC Comedy/Variety Talk Series “Conan,” Head Writer: Matt O’Brien Writers: Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney; TBS “Desus & Mero,” Writers: Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Josh Gondelman, Robert Kornhauser, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez, Robert A. McRae, Heben Nigatu, Mike Pielocik, Julia Young; Showtime “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” Writers: Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Greg Iwinski, Mark Kramer, Daniel O’Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Chrissy Shackelford, Ben Silva, Seena Vali; HBO/HBO Max “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” Head Writer: Chelsea Devantez Writers: Kristen Acimovic, Henrik Blix, Rob Christensen, Jay Jurden, Alexa Loftus, Tocarra Mallard, Robby Slowik, Jon Stewart, Kasaun Wilson; Apple TV+ Comedy/Variety Sketch Series “How To with John Wilson,” Written by: Alice Gregory, Michael Koman, Conner O’Malley, Susan Orlean, John Wilson; HBO/HBO Max “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,” Writers: Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon; Netflix “PAUSE with Sam Jay,” Writers: Emmy Blotnick, Ryan Donahue, Zack Fox, Megan Gailey, Robin M. Henry, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight; HBO/HBO Max “Saturday Night Live,” Head Writers: Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Colin Jost, Kent Sublette Senior Writer: Bryan Tucker Weekend Update Head Writer: Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Writers: Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, Mark Steinbach Supervising Writers: Alison Gates, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Streeter Seidell Writers: James Anderson, Dan Bulla, Steven Castillo, Mike DiCenzo, Billy Domineau, Alex English, John Higgins, Steve Higgins, Martin Herlihy, Vannessa Jackson, Sam Jay, Erik Kenward, Tesha Kondrat, Dan Licata, Lorne Michaels, Ben Marshall, Jake Nordwind, Jasmine Pierce, Gary Richardson, Ben Silva, Emily Spivey, Will Stephen, Celeste Yim; NBC “That Damn Michael Che”, Head Writer: Michael Che; Writing Supervised by: Gary Richardson; Writers: Rosebud Baker, Reggie Conquest, Godfrey Danchimah Jr., Calise Hawkins, Kevin Iso, Sam Jay, Matt Richards, Wil Sylvince; HBO/HBO Max Comedy/Variety Specials “43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors,” Written by Dave Boone; CBS “Drew Michael: Red Blue Green,” Written by Drew Michael; HBO/HBO Max “Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns,” Head Writers: Kristen Bartlett, Mike Drucker Writers: Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Miles Kahn, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker, Alison Zeidman Writing Supervised by Joe Grossman, Sahar Rizvi Special Material by Michael Rhoa; TBS “The Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!,” Written by Dave Boone Special Material by Amber Ruffin, Marc Shaiman, Daniel J. Watts, Scott Wittman Opening Number by Amber Ruffin, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman; CBS “Yearly Departed,” Head Writer: Bess Kalb Writers: Karen Chee, Akilah Green, Franchesca Ramsey, Jocelyn Richard; Prime Video Quiz and Audience Participation “Baking It,” Writers: Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino, Niccole Thurman; Peacock “Capital One College Bowl,” Head Writer: Scott Saltzburg Writers: Rosemarie DiSalvo, Ryan Hopak, Jon Macks, Karissa Noel, Todd Sachs, Doug Shaffer, Grant Taylor, Bennett Webber; NBC “The Chase,” Head Writer: David Levinson Wilk Writers: Erik Agard, Eliza Bayne, Kyle Beakley, Megan Broussard, Robert King, Amy Ozols, Bobby Patton, Ellen Teitel, Ari Yolkut; ABC “Jeopardy!,” Writers: Michael Davies, John Duarte, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Mike Richards, Billy Wisse; ABC Daytime Drama “General Hospital,” Head Writers: Chris Van Etten, Dan O’Connor Associate Head Writer: Anna T. Cascio Writers: Barbara Bloom, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, Shannon Peace, David Rupel, Lisa Seidman, Scott Sickles; ABC “The Young and the Restless,” Head Writer: Amanda L. Beall Writers: Susan Banks, Jeff Beldner, Sara A. Bibel, Brent Boyd, Susan Dansby, Christopher Dunn, Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Marin Gazzaniga, Lynn Martin, Natalie Minardi Slater, Teresa Zimmerman; CBS “Days of Our Lives,” Head Writer: Ron Carlivati Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder; NBC Children’s Episodic Long Form and Specials “A Big Favor for Grampy/A Fair Way to Bounce” (“Donkey Hodie”), Written by Adam Rudman & David Rudman, Joey Mazzarino; PBS KIDS/pbskids.org “Park Ranger Percy / Lizard Lizzy” (“Helpsters”) Written by Annabeth Bondor-Stone, Connor White, Liz Hara; Apple TV+ “Rice” (“Waffles + Mochi”), Written by Lyric Lewis; Netflix “The Tale of the Midnight Magic” (“Are You Afraid of the Dark?”), Written by JT Billings, Alex Ebel; Nickelodeon “Which Witch?” (“Just Beyond”), Written by Mitali Jahagirdar; Disney+ Documentary Script – Current Events “The Healthcare Divide” (“Frontline”), Written by Rick Young; PBS “The Jihadist” (“Frontline”), Written by Martin Smith & Marcela Gaviria; PBS Documentary Script – Other Than Current Events “A Writer” (“Hemingway”), Written by Geoffrey C. Ward; PBS “Citizen” (“Amend: The Fight for America”), Written by Sasha Stewart and Robe Imbriano; Netflix “Citizen Hearst, Part One” (“American Experience”), Written by Gene Tempest; PBS “Round One” (“Muhammad Ali”), Written by David McMahon & Sarah Burns; PBS News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report “Against All Enemies” (“60 Minutes”), Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News “Democracy Lost” (“60 Minutes”), Written by Oriana Zill de Granados, Emily Gordon, Sharyn Alfonsi; CBS News “The Unequal Recession” (“60 Minutes”), Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News News Script – Analysis, Feature, or Commentary “The Fall of Kandahar” (“Vice News Tonight”), Written by Amel Guettatfi, Ben C. Solomon, Vice News “Handcuffed to the Truth” (“60 Minutes”) Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News “Unpacking How Child Welfare and Foster Care Fails Black Children” (“Unpack That”), Written by Joel Kahn, Felice León; The Root “The Unstudied Link Between the COVID Vaccine and Periods” (“Vice News Tonight”), Written by Caitlin Bladt, Valerie Kipnis; Vice News “Woman in Motion: Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols and The Transformation of NASA” (“CBS Saturday Morning”), Written by Daniel Elias, Michelle Miller; CBS News

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.