×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

Abigail Disney Calls Out Disney Donations to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Supporters

"The American Dream and Other Fairytales" documentarian criticized the Disney company's contributions to Florida politicians who support the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

5 hours ago

Abigail Disney accepts the Loreen Arbus Changemaker Award at the 34th annual Muse Awards presented by New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT), Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014, in New York. The Muse Awards recognize the outstanding vision and achievement of women in film, television and digital media industries.(Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for New York Women in Film & Television/AP Images)

Abigail Disney

Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP

Producer and documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney is calling her family legacy into question again after it was revealed that the Walt Disney Company donated to Florida state representatives who supported the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Disney, who is an Emmy-winning filmmaker, activist, and the daughter of former Disney animation head Roy E. Disney and great-niece of Walt Disney, took to Twitter to condemn the corporation’s financial backing of the Parental Rights in Education bill, which prohibits “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” in Florida primary schools.

“I could not be more unhappy with their political activities, both in terms of whom they fund and how they lobby,” Disney tweeted about the Walt Disney Company’s reported political contributions. “I would strongly support a law to require all corporations to reveal ALL of their funding and lobbying moves.”

Related

Related

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Disney has given money to every single sponsor and co-sponsor of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which was passed by Florida’s House of Representatives February 24. Officially titled the House Bill 1557, the proposed law is heading to the state’s Republican-held Senate next.

President Biden called the bill “hateful,” tweeting, “I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are. I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve.”

As the Orlando Sentinel stated, the bill’s Senate sponsor, Ocala Republican Dennis Baxley, has actively backed anti-gay legislation for years, including laws that would block gay couples from adopting children.

Additionally, Baxley “once compared kids who live with same-sex parents to kids raised by alcoholics and abusers and later said, ‘I’m not phobic, but I simply can’t affirm homosexuality.'”

The Walt Disney Company has allegedly donated to Baxley, among other bill supporters.

Orlando Democrat State Rep. Anna Eskamani said (via the Orlando Sentinel) that companies like Walt Disney’s priorities are clear: “The business lobby seems more focused on securing tax breaks…than living up to their so-called corporate values of inclusivity.”

Walt Disney World is located near Orlando, Florida, and the Disney parks recently issued a fifth “key” called “Inclusion” to its Cast Member Training Worldwide.

This isn’t the first time Abigail Disney has criticized how the Walt Disney Company is run.

In 2019, Abigail Disney took aim at The Walt Disney Company and its then-CEO Bob Iger in a series of tweets calling out Iger’s “insane” salary. The subject and co-director (with Kathleen Hughes) of the film “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales” also addressed pay inequity in the 2022 Sundance documentary.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , , ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox
ad