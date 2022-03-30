Academy Says Will Smith ‘Was Asked to Leave Ceremony and Refused’ as They Begin ‘Disciplinary Action’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially begun “disciplinary proceedings” after Will Smith attacked Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards.
The assault came after presenter Rock ad-libbed a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hairstyle. Smith went on to win Best Actor for “King Richard,” and later issued an apology calling his actions “unacceptable and inexcusable.”
Following the 2022 Oscars, the Academy tweeted that it does not “condone violence.”
Now, on March 30, the Academy has doubled down on its stance and ongoing investigation.
“The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy,” an official statement read.
The Academy also revealed that Smith was “asked to leave the ceremony and refused,” admitting the Board could have “handled the situation differently.” The Academy also apologized to Rock for how the evening unfolded.
Read the full statement below:
The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.