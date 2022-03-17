Adam Scott Says ‘Magical’ ‘Party Down’ Revival Shoot Is Finished: ‘We All Needed It’

Cult fandom helped bring "Party Down" back to Starz. "It’s going to be great," the "Severance" star said.

Put on your party hats and pink bowties because “Party Down” is officially (almost) back.

Adam Scott confirmed that production on the Starz revival series is complete.

“We just finished on Saturday night, or Sunday morning at 3 a.m. It’s going to be great,” Scott told Vulture. “It was a really magical month and a half or so while we were shooting.”

Scott joked, “‘Magical’ is gross. I don’t want to say that. It’s that particular combination of people where you have the greatest time. When you’re laughing and you can’t really breathe — we all needed it.”

Starz confirmed the revival series from Rob Thomas, showrunner John Enbom, and producers Dan Etheridge and Paul Rudd in March 2021. Former stars Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally reprise their respective roles in the six-episode reboot series, while co-lead Lizzy Caplan had scheduling conflicts with series “Fatal Attraction” and “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and could not participate.

“Party Down” followed a mix of wannabe actors and filmmakers in the Los Angeles catering world. The original series lasted for two seasons and concluded in 2010. Its cult fandom, plus a cast reunion hosted by Vulture back in 2019, helped kickstart the reboot.

“People have discovered it in the time since [the finale], and I think that’s part of what makes it special to people, is that they had to dig it up and find it themselves,” Scott said during the February 17 episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Scott added, “[Fans] feel some ownership over it, which they should because we have now started up again and rebooted because of them, because people found it.”

Filming began in January 2022, with Scott sharing a behind-the-scenes set selfie on Instagram. “Shortest wardrobe fitting ever,” the “Severance” star captioned.

During “The Late Show,” Scott reflected on donning the pink bowtie once more, saying, “It’s really strange but really wonderful. It’s almost a cliche now because there’s so many reboots and shows to say you’ve just picked up where you left off, but it really, really does and it’s just so deeply fun.”

Jennifer Garner, James Marsden, Zoë Chao, and Tyrel Jackson Williams also joined the “Party Down” revival cast.

Starz has yet to announce a release date for the series.

