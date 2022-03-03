‘All the Old Knives’ Trailer: Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton Are Caught in a Deadly Game

Ex-lovers, current spies — seems like a match made in bullet-proof heaven.

Secrets kill, and old weapons can certainly cause fresh wounds.

Olen Steinhauer adapts his own best-selling novel, “All the Old Knives,” for Amazon Studios, with Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton starring as two CIA agents (and former lovers) who suspect one another of being behind a plane crash.

Pine plays Henry Pelham, who is tasked with rooting out a mole from the agency as he travels from Austria to England to California before reuniting with Celia Harrison (Newton). Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce also star in the cat-and-mouse thriller.

Directed by Janus Metz (“Borg McEnroe,” “Heartbound”), “All the Old Knives” premieres in select theaters and globally on Prime Video on April 8.

Newton previously told IndieWire that she recently contemplated retirement, but “All the Old Knives” and her Sundance premiere “God’s Country” are bringing her back to the big screen. “I’m 49, and I think I’ve been a successful Black actress for many, many years,” Newton said during the IndieWire Studio at Sundance. Her 2022 Sundance premiere “God’s Country” led her to believe it was her “last film as an actress.

The “Westworld” star has famously voiced her requirements for roles that have something to “sink my fucking teeth into,” later saying she has turned down superhero films that would have her playing “someone’s mum who just dies.”

Chris Pine, meanwhile is set to star in the upcoming fourth “Star Trek” film in the new series from Paramount, as well as the upcoming thriller “The Contractor,” and Olivia Wilde’s directorial effort “Don’t Worry Darling,” which is currently in post-production.

