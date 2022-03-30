Amy Schumer: ‘Still Triggered and Traumatized’ by Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

The Oscars co-host calls "the whole thing so disturbing."

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer has shared her reaction to Will Smith smacking Chris Rock in the face onstage during the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

“Still triggered and traumatized,” the comedian said in an Instagram post shared early on Wednesday morning. Some time after Will Smith accosted Chris Rock, who dissed his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during an ad-libbed joke about her hair, Schumer resumed her emcee duties. She joked, “What did I miss?” But clearly the moment was more painful for her than it seemed.

“I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series,” Schumer began her Instagram caption, referring to her Hulu series “Life & Beth,” “and see me on tour this fall.”

“But for real. Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. I’m proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed,” she said.

See the full post below. Schumer co-hosted the Oscars alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, who have yet to weigh in.

Schumer is the latest to speak out about the slap after a number of celebrities have given their take on the events, though Schumer was certainly in closer proximity.

Jim Carrey recently said he was “sickened” by the chain of events, and especially the response of Academy members, who ended up giving Will Smith a standing ovation after he eventually won Best Actor for “King Richard.”

“I was sickened by the standing ovation [after his win],” Carrey said. “Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.”

On Monday, the Academy launched an inquiry into what went down on stage and said that any remedial actions will be announced in the coming weeks.

