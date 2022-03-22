‘And Just Like That’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

Grab your Manolos, because another season sans Samantha Jones is en route.

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for Season 1 of “And Just Like That.”

“And Just Like That…” we’ll be getting more Carrie Bradshaw.

HBO Max has confirmed that the “Sex and the City” revival series is renewed for a second season, with executive producers and stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprising their respective roles. The official logline for Season 2 keeps fans guessing, with the network teasing that the new chapter of the HBO series will follow the central friend group as they continue to navigate the joys and tribulations of friendship in their 50s.

Season 1 concluded with Miranda (Nixon) jetting off to Los Angeles to be with partner Che (Sara Ramírez) and Carrie (Parker) fully letting go of her deceased husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and smooching her boss (Ivan Hernandez). Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman also joined the cast as series regulars.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in Tuesday’s announcement, “We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much. We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast, and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for Season 2!”

While “SATC” original star Kim Cattrall is noticeably absent from the reboot, King kept her character, Samantha, present throughout Season 1 in the form of text messages with Carrie — with the idea being that they had a friend break-up over Carrie firing Samantha as her publicist.

IndieWire’s Ben Travers admitted that the Season 1 finale didn’t “provide much closure for the series itself,” inevitably leading into a follow-up installment.

“For all its heavy-handed flaws and self-indulgent tendencies, the new series shows an earnest devotion to grow along with its audience, whether that’s by inviting fresh faces to their dinner tables or acknowledging that no one (not even Carrie) stays the same forever,” Travers wrote in his review. “Maybe we don’t need a new ‘Sex and the City’ series right now, but boy do we have one — and just like that, I’ll be watching again.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.