Anne Hathaway Got Jared Leto to Break ‘WeWork’ Character with Well-Timed Lady Gaga Impression

Hathaway's impression of Lady Gaga's "Father, Son, House of Gucci" prayer left the notoriously method actor stunned while on the set of their Apple TV+ show.

Even Anne Hathaway couldn’t help but cosplay as Lady Gaga.

Hathaway revealed during “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on March 15 that she teased “WeCrashed” co-star Jared Leto with the iconic “father, son, House of Gucci” prayer during production of the Apple TV+ series.

“I really respect Jared’s process, and I had a wonderful time working with whoever that was, and we really created the most beautiful connection between us,” Hathaway said. “The day the ‘House of Gucci’ trailer came out, I mean, I had to do something. I couldn’t just let it be.”

And so Hathaway opted to prank her fellow Oscar winner, famous for remaining in character during production.

“We shot a really intense scene all day and [I said], ‘Just one more thing,’ and I go, ‘Father, Son, House of Gucci’ because you have to!” Hathaway joked, mimicking Lady Gaga’s Italian accent and doing the sign of the cross.

Hathaway continued, “I didn’t know what would happen because he’s so intense in his commitment to his process, but I swear to God he split into three. It was like a Horcrux: It was like, over here was Jared, over here was Paolo Gucci, and here was Adam Neumann….He came back in and I was like, ‘Oh dear,’ and he was like, ‘Woah, I think I just time-traveled!'”

The “Ocean’s Eight” star added that the “first time” she met the real-life Leto was at the “WeCrashed” premiere at 2022 SXSW… after working together for over six months on set. “WeCrashed” premieres on Apple TV+ March 18.

As for Gaga’s already iconic portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s Gucci family biopic, the “Bad Romance” singer landed the coveted New York Film Critics Circle honor as Best Actress but was shut out of the Oscar race. But throughout the campaign trail, Gaga spoke about how she ad-libbed the viral “Father, Son, House of Gucci” moment. “I would do it in the trailer all the time,” she said at the film’s premiere. “I was doing it in the trailer and then something about that scene when we were doing it felt right.”

Check out Hathaway’s take on “House of Gucci” below.

