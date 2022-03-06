Art Directors Guild Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

"Dune," "The French Dispatch," "The Tragedy of Macbeth," "West Side Story," and "Nightmare Alley" are the top nominees at the annual event honoring the year's greatest production design.

For everyone upset about the Oscars presenting a number of the craft awards to a less-than-packed house before the live broadcast, while the nominees and presenters are still walking the red carpet, the 26th Art Directors Guild Awards is a palate cleanser. The event, held tonight at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, will have plenty of acting stars presenting the honors to the A-List winners list of production designers nominated this year.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Alexandra Daddario, Kevin Costner, Jeffrey Wright, Catherine O’Hara, Marcia Gay Harden, and Wendi McLendon-Covey will be presenting, with Yvette Nicole Brown hosting.

The Art Directors Guild Awards specific categories for different kinds of art direction and production design, so there’s no chance for one film or TV show to rack up a ton of awards to immediately be positioned as an Oscars front runner, though that won’t stop Academy Awards prognosticators from trying. For films, there are awards covering period, fantasy, contemporary, or animated. TV isn’t broken down just by genre, but by format type, with separate awards for limited series, multicamera show, half-hour single camera show, variety special, as well as variety, reality, or competition series, and so on.

Here’s the complete nominees list, updated live throughout the evening starting at 10:15pm ET/7:15pm PR, with the winners listed in bold.

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“The French Dispatch,” Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

“Licorice Pizza,” Production Designer: Florencia Martin

“Nightmare Alley,” Production Designer: Tamara Deverell

“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Production Designer: Stefan Dechant

“West Side Story,” Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

“Cruella,” Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

“Dune,” Production Designer: Patrice Vermette

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Production Designer: François Audouy

“The Green Knight,” Production Designer: Jade Healy

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Production Designer: Sue Chan

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“Candyman,” Production Designer: Cara Brower

“Don’t Look Up,” Production Designer: Clayton Hartley

“In the Heights,” Production Designer: Nelson Coates

“The Lost Daughter,” Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg

“No Time to Die,” Production Designer: Mark Tildesley

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Encanto,” Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové

“Luca,” Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis

“Sing 2,” Art Director: Olivier Adam

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Foundation”: “The Emperor’s Peace,” Production Designer: Rory Cheyne

“The Great”: “Dickhead,” “Seven Days,” “Wedding,” Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola

“Loki”: “Glorious Purpose,” Production Designer: Kasra Farahani (winner)

“Lost In Space”: “Three Little Birds,” Production Designer: Alec Hammond

“The Witcher”: “A Grain of Truth,” Production Designer: Andrew Laws

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“The Handmaid’s Tale”: “Chicago,” Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams

“The Morning Show”: “My Least Favorite Year,” “It’s Like the Flu,” “A Private Person,” Production Designer: Nelson Coates

“Squid Game”: “Gganbu,” Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun (winner)

“Succession”: “The Disruption,” “Too Much Birthday,” Production Designer: Stephen Carter

“Yellowstone”: “No Kindness for the Coward,” Production Designer: Cary White

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Halston,” Production Designer: Mark Ricker

“Mare of Easttown,” Production Designer: Keith P. Cunningham

“The Underground Railroad,” Production Designer: Mark Friedberg

“WandaVision,” Production Designer: Mark Worthington

“The White Lotus,” Production Designer: Laura Fox

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Hacks”: “Primm,” Production Designer: Jon Carlos

“Only Murders in the Building”: “True Crime,” Production Designer: Curt Beech

“Schmigadoon!”: “Schmigadoon!,” Production Designer: Bo Welch

“Ted Lasso”: “Carol of the Bells,” “Man City,” “Beard After Hours,” Production Designer: Paul Cripps

“What We Do in the Shadows”: “The Prisoner,” “The Cloak of Duplication,” “The Siren,” Production Designer: Kate Bunch

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

“Bob ❤️ Abishola”: “Bowango,” Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen

“Call Your Mother”: “Pilot,” Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

“The Conners” – Season 3: “A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake,” “An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride,” Production Designer: John Shaffner

“Family Reunion”: “Remember When M’Dear Changed History?,” Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter (winner)

“Punky Brewster”: “Put a Ring on It,” Production Designer: Kristan Andrews

COMMERCIALS ** TIE **

Anhauser-Busch Super Bowl LV”: “Let’s Grab a Beer”

Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

Apple: “Introducing iPhone 13 Pro”

Production Designer: Dylan Kahn

Apple: “Saving Simon” Shot on iPhone 13 Pro

Production Designer: Chelsea Oliver

Apple Music: “Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever”

Production Designer: François Audouy (winner)

Gucci: “Aria”

Production Designer: Jeremy Reed

Neom: “Made to Change”

Production Designer: François Audouy

MUSIC VIDEOS

Coldplay “Higher Power,” Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos

Coldplay X BTS: “My Universe,” Production Designer: François Audouy

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers,” Production Designer: François Audouy

P!nk: “All I Know So Far,” Production Designer: François Audouy

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well,” Production Designer: Ethan Tobman (winner)

VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”: “If I’m Paying These Chili’s Prices, You Cannot Taste My Steak!,” Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses”: “Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff,” Production Designer: John Janavs (winner)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”: “Condragulations,” “Bossy Rossy Rubot,” “Gettin’ Lucky,” Production Designer: James McGowan

“Saturday Night Live”: “Host: Dan Levy + Music: Phoebe Bridgers,” “Host: Maya Rudolph + Music: Jack Harlow,” “Host: Kim Kardashian West + Music: Halsey,” Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

“Waffles + Mochi”: “Tomato,” Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

VARIETY SPECIAL

American Express – “Unstaged (with SZA),” Production Designer: Carlos Laszlo

“Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster,” Production Designer: James Kronzer

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “Facts of Life – Kids Can Be Cruel (320) &; “Diff’rent Strokes – Willis’ Privacy (115),” Production Designer: Stephan Olson (winner)

“Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3,” Supervising Art Director: Steve Morden

“Yearly Departed,” Production Designer: Frida Oliva

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.