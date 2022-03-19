‘True Detective’ Season 4 Set at HBO with Executive Producer Barry Jenkins

The latest season of the anthology will be written by Issa Lopez.

More “True Detective” is in the works at HBO — and even as the series shakes up its creative team, the property continues to attract Hollywood’s top talent.

According to a new report in Variety, “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins has signed on to executive-produce Season 4 of the crime anthology, currently subtitled “True Detective: Night Country.” While there are no official plot details, and the series has not been formally picked up yet, the story will reportedly take place in the Arctic, where it can be dark for 24 hours a day.

“Night Country” will reportedly mark the first “True Detective” season without the involvement of Nic Pizzolatto, who created the show and wrote the overwhelming majority of the episodes during the first three seasons. Reports indicate that Pizzolatto and HBO mutually agreed to part ways in early 2020. The first season starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson debuted in 2014, and afterward launched a second season led by Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams, and a third starring “Moonlight” Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. McConaughey and Harrelson have been credited as executive producers for each subsequent season, a trend which is expected to continue in Season 4.

Taking Pizzolatto’s place, per reports, will be Issa Lopez, best known for writing and directing the films “Tigers Are Not Afraid” and “Secondary Effects.” She is currently tasked with developing a story for a new season, and will serve as showrunner and direct the pilot if the series ultimately moves forward. HBO has been open about the fact that they were developing multiple pitches for a potential Season 4. It appears that Lopez’s vision won out, and was convincing enough to attract Jenkins.

While it is unclear if Jenkins will direct any episodes of Season 4, his involvement marks the continuation of his fruitful collaboration with HBO. He recently directed the Amazon limited series “The Underground Railroad” for the premium cable outlet, which saw him win the television drama prize at the Directors Guild of America awards. After “The Underground Railroad,” he moved his overall deal from Amazon to HBO. His next film as a director will be a “Lion King” prequel for Disney.

