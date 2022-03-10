‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Trailer: Bob Odenkirk Succumbs to a Wicked Path in the Series’ Final Bow

Bob Odenkirk reprises the role of Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman, in the final season of the "Breaking Bad" prequel series.

The sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” finally finds attorney Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) embracing his sleazy Saul Goodman alter ego.

AMC’s “Breaking Bad” prequel series will air in two parts, with the seven-episode Part 1 premiering April 18 with two back-to-back episodes, and the six-episode Part 2 premiering July 11.

“The wicked flee when noble men pursueth,” Odenkirk as Jimmy says in the trailer after learning Howard Hamlin is rebuilding the case against him. “No one knows what we’re doing, except for us.”

Meanwhile, P.I. Mike warns, “Whatever happens next, it’s not going to go down the way you think it is.”

“Better Call Saul” charts the corruption of public defender Jimmy as he gets tied deeper and deeper within the Albuquerque, New Mexico, underworld. Private investigator Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and drug kingpin Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) also earn their respective origin stories, with Rhea Seehorn co-starring as Jimmy’s wife and fellow lawyer, Kim Wexler, who similarly flirts with forgoing her legal ethics to take down her former employer, Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian).

“Better Call Saul” was developed by “Breaking Bad” creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, with Gould serving as the sole showrunner since Season 4. The two produce with Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, and Thomas Schnauz, and the series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Lead star Odenkirk previously told The New York Times that he is ready to part ways with the “challenging” role.

“It’s emotional to say goodbye to it, and to all these people I’ve been working with for so many years,” Odenkirk said. “I think [‘Breaking Bad’ star] Bryan [Cranston] said similar things: ‘I can’t wait to leave this guy behind.’ I finally related to that attitude.”

The final season of “Better Call Saul” was originally set to premiere in 2021, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic production delays and Odenkirk’s heart attack on set in July 2021, Season 6 was pushed to a 2022 release.

Check out the trailer below!

