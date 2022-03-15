Bowen Yang Wants to Play Jane Campion on ‘SNL,’ Weighs in on ‘Power of the Dog’ Sam Elliott ‘Feud’

"I will put on the whitest, longest wig you've ever seen," Yang said.

Live from New York, it’s Bowen Yang’s take on 2022 Oscar drama!

The “Saturday Night Live” breakout star joked that he would love to don a wig and glasses to play “The Power of the Dog” director Jane Campion amid the “debate” with Sam Elliott (who, to note, is not in Campion’s film.)

Oscar-nominated director Campion had a viral reaction March 12 to Elliott’s criticism that “Power of the Dog” was a “piece of shit” and that New Zealand-born Campion was out of her element to adapt the Western novel for the big screen.

“The Jane campion clip is really taking off. I thank you for giving us that,” Yang told Variety during the Critics’ Choice Awards. “‘He’s not a cowboy, he’s just an actor.’ I don’t want to get in on this feud, I guess, but I find it so interesting and she’s a genius. He’s wonderful, I love Sam. But what an interesting little tussle that’s going on right now.”

The “Fire Island” star continued, “I would love to play Jane Campion on ‘Weekend Update.’ I will put on the whitest, longest wig you’ve ever seen. I have her glasses probably in my own collection.”

Related Jane Campion Apologizes for 'Thoughtless Comment' About Venus and Serena Williams

Pete Davidson Set to Visit Space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Spaceship Related 'Loki': Everything You Need to Know About Marvel's Disney+ Series

'Zodiac' Turns 15: Behind-the-Scenes Facts You Didn't Know About the David Fincher Movie

“What the fuck does this woman — she’s a brilliant director by the way, I love her work, previous work — but what the fuck does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American West?” Elliott said during Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. “And why in the fuck does she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say, ‘This is the way it was.’ That fucking rubbed me the wrong way, pal.”

While speaking to Variety on the red carpet at the Directors Guild of America, Campion clapped back, “I’m sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H. He’s not a cowboy; he’s an actor. The West is a mythic space and there’s a lot of room on the range. I think it’s a little bit sexist.”

“The Power of the Dog” stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee all weighed in on Elliott’s comments as well. Campion also made headlines while on stage at the Critics Choice Awards after making a remark to Venus and Serena Williams, the subjects of “King Richard,” in a way that was perceived as tone-deaf.

“Venus and Serena, you’re such marvels,” Campion said. “However, you don’t play against the guys, like I have to.” Campion later apologized for the “thoughtless comment.”

So, let’s just say there’s plenty of fodder for Yang to cosplay Campion during this week’s “SNL” Weekend Update segment. Now Yang just has to master Campion’s New Zealand accent!

Bowen Yang thanks @marcmalkin for his viral interview with Jane Campion and spells out B-I-T-C-H in an New Zealand accent: "I would love to play Jane Campion on Weekend Update." https://t.co/jqf6l0pOz3 pic.twitter.com/ivVk6xpznu — Variety (@Variety) March 14, 2022

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.