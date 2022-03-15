Brian Cox Transforms Into Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ Character for HBO Crossover Spoof — Watch

Someone make this "Euphoria" and "Succession" mash-up happen ASAP.

Brian Cox has never, ever been happier.

The “Succession” star hilariously gave a fresh twist on the viral “Euphoria” Season 2 scene that found Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) manically declaring her love for Jacob Elordi’s Nate while in the high school bathroom. To get into the character, Cox donned a cowboy hat and blue checkered shirt to step into the role in a skit for the March 14 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Watch the sketch below.

“F*ck it,” Cox says in the sketch, his hand on his hip. “I’m in love with Nate Jacobs, and he’s in love with me and don’t you f*cking give me that look!”

To Rue (Zendaya), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), and Maddy (Alexa Demie), Cox continues in a whisper, “You can all judge me if you want but I don’t care. I have never, ever been happier!” He then bites into an apple to fully capture his frustration. The scene is all but a Primetime Emmy lock for Sydney Sweeney, who will be in the mix this year for both “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus.”

Cox’s rendition of “Euphoria” has a Shakespearian quality to it, marking a decidedly different take on the record-breaking HBO series. Since Cox revealed earlier this year that he turned down “Game of Thrones” and “Pirates of the Caribbean,” it’s clear that Cox maybe just needed a certain drug-fueled take on adolescence to add to his resumé.

Part of Cox passing on “Pirates” was due to its “so overblown, so overrated” star, Johnny Depp.

“It’s very much the ‘Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow’ show, and Depp, personable though I’m sure he is, is so overblown, so overrated,” Cox wrote in his memoir, “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.” Cox continued in the book, “I mean, ‘Edward Scissorhands.’ Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less. But people love him. Or they did love him. They don’t love him so much these days, of course.”

The subject of the book of course came up during “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where Cox more or less rescinded his past comments about the “Ed Wood” actor. “You go for the easy joke, and I went for the easy joke,” Cox said. “I sort of regretted it, because I’m not like that normally. I was just being a bit glib, a bit flip.” Much like his “Euphoria” farce, below.

