‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer: Jonathan Bailey Proves All’s Fair in Love and Sport

The Netflix series' signature steaminess returns as Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey) is caught up in a passionate love triangle between two sisters.

Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) has vowed to choose a bride with his head and not (just) his heart, but as the latest trailer for “Bridgerton” Season 2 teases, nothing is really how it seems.

Premiering March 25 on Netflix, the second installment of the Bridgerton family love stories follows Lord Bridgerton’s quest for love, which lands him at the mercy of two sisters — Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran). While Anthony starts to court Edwina, Kate realizes that her younger sister’s dreams of a fairytale romance may not match with the Viscount’s goal to find a wife and not fall in love. Thus, Kate intervenes and Anthony must win over both Sharma sisters… discovering he may have stronger feelings for Kate along the way.

The sensual trailer shows sparks flying between Anthony and Kate, with a brush past one another akin to a passionate all-night affair. From almost-ripped bodices to soirées, croquet games to cotillions, Anthony’s mission to find a bride is rife with heart-pounding sexuality.

“It is a poor player who plays the game and a wise one who plays their opponent,” Anthony’s sister Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) advises after finding her husband, the Duke of Hastings (Rége-Jean Page) in Season 1.

“Bridgerton” comes to Netflix from Shondaland and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner.

“We had some of the most amazing fun times coming up with thirsty moments,” Van Dusen previously told IndieWire. “We watch the show and forget it’s set 200 years in the past, with no cell phones, no bathrooms, and everyone in a corset. The job as a group in the room was to figure out how to look at and explore love and loss, family and identity, class, sexuality, and race, and still have it be about the romance at the end of the day.”

The showrunner teased that Anthony and Kate are “such a force to be reckoned with: magnetic, you cannot take your eyes off them when they’re together.”

See for yourself with the new trailer below!

“Bridgerton” Season 2 premieres March 25 on Netflix.

