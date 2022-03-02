‘Bullet Train’ Trailer: Brad Pitt Has a One-Way Ticket to a Blood Bath

Michael Shannon, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Bad Bunny complete the ensemble cast for the graphic novel adaptation.

Five assassins, one train, and 95 percent real-life stunts: What could possibly derail this action blockbuster?

“John Wick” director and former stuntman David Leitch tapped longtime collaborator Brad Pitt to helm “Bullet Train,” based on the graphic novel “Maria Beetle” by Kōtarō Isaka.

The first trailer for “Bullet Train” shows Pitt as one of the five assassins who boards the titular locomotive, and quickly learns that his mission seems a little too similar to that of his peers. “Bullet Train” premieres July 15.

Here’s the official synopsis from Sony: “An original movie event, ‘Bullet Train’ is a fun, delirious action-thriller from the director of ‘Deadpool 2,’ David Leitch. Brad Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins — all with connected yet conflicting objectives — set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.

Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, and Benito A Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny) round out an ensemble cast that marks a slew of reunions both behind and in front of the camera.

Beetz and Henry are both stars of FX’s “Atlanta,” while director Leitch served as Pitt’s stunt double on films such as “Troy,” “Fight Club,” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” before becoming a director with breakout franchise “John Wick.”

Leitch also directed “Atomic Blonde,” “Deadpool 2” and “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” so the director knows a thing or two about stunt-making.

Pitt said that he performed “95 percent” of his own stunts, proving that his “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” alter ego landed him more than just an Oscar but also some stuntman intel.

“We were fortunate to be shooting in L.A. during a time when artists were ready to get back to work and having Brad on the project — hot off an Oscar win and having a great script by Zak Olkewicz — really did attract the best people,” Leitch told Vulture. “We were able to get people back to work safely during a pandemic, which is pretty amazing.”

Lady Gaga was reportedly to star in the film at one point but parted ways due to scheduling conflicts in 2020. Her role was taken over by Sandra Bullock, whose voice you can hear in the trailer.

