Charlie Cox Criticizes Ben Affleck’s ‘Daredevil’ Movie: ‘The Suit Sucks’

These days, Charlie Cox spends a lot of time talking about Daredevil. Three years after he last played the Marvel character on Netflix, he made a surprise cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which marked the superhero’s official entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, speculation has been rampant about Cox’s Daredevil appearing in future Marvel movies, with Cox himself gleefully stoking the flames.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has made it clear that Cox will be the only actor to play Daredevil in the MCU moving forward, and while Cox denies knowing anything about Marvel’s future plans, he has repeatedly said that he is game to return as Daredevil in any capacity.

While Cox’s passion for the character is undeniable, he does not seem to have much passion for the 2003 film that starred Ben Affleck as the blind superhero. In fact, he had not even seen “Daredevil” before he was cast as the hero. “I watched it once, and then I wanted to go and do my own thing,” Cox said on a recent panel at the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi. (Via People.)

The actor went on to say that while he was impressed by Ben Affleck’s performance as Matt Murdock, he did not enjoy much else about the film. “I don’t love the movie,” Cox said. “I feel like the movie tried to do too much and it was a little tonally confused.”

“They had everyone in that movie — they had Kingpin, they had Bullseye, they had Elektra, they had Karen Page, they had Foggy,” he said. “It was saturated, and it’s two hours. So that was part of that problem.”

While there has yet to be a film that matches the quality of the beloved Netflix series, Cox believes that could change. He hopes to play Daredevil in a movie, even if that means his character has to be shoehorned into the more family-friendly realm of the MCU.