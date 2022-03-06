Charlie Cox Open to Disney Daredevil, but It ‘Is Never Going to Work as Well in a PG World’

Cox has made no secret of his desire to continue playing the blind superhero.

One of the highlights of Disney’s nostalgic blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is a cameo from Charlie Cox as Daredevil, marking his character’s official entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after previously playing the superhero in Netflix’s hit series. While it was Cox’s first time joining forces with characters from the MCU, it is unlikely to be his last.

These days, Cox’s Daredevil is more entangled in the world of Disney than ever before. Following his “Spider-Man” cameo, the actor teased that he has had some early discussions with Marvel about potentially reprising his role in some other capacity, although he admits that he does not know much about the studio’s plans. And all of Netflix’s “Defenders” shows were recently pulled from the streaming service and moved to Disney+, where they will stream alongside MCU originals like “WandaVision” and “Moon Knight.”

Many fans have noted that the adult themes in shows like “Daredevil” and “Luke Cage” are a peculiar fit for a family friendly service like Disney+. And while Disney+ has begun to relax its strict guidelines, allowing shows like “Moon Knight” to be more violent and provocative, it is still difficult for many fans to imagine a full-fledged “Daredevil” story taking place in Disney’s more sanitized MCU.

Charlie Cox thinks they have a point. Speaking to Comicbook.com, the actor expressed some hesitations about making a PG-rated “Daredevil,” though he says he is still willing to give it a try.

“It absolutely can work, but I guess what you can’t deny is Daredevil is never going to work as well in a PG world as Spider-Man does,” Cox said. “Do you know what I mean? That’s the point. I think that the age of the character, the Christian guilt, his history with women and stuff, it’s like it’s a little bit more mature, it has to be.”

However, Cox has always had plenty of praise for the people at Marvel, and he believes that the studio could find a way to make the project work, even if it is difficult for him to picture.

“I wouldn’t put it past the folks at Marvel to be able to accomplish that. I’m such a fan of everything they’ve done so far, I wouldn’t underestimate them at all,” he said. “So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we’ve done. And maybe there’s a little less blood, maybe there’s a little whatever, but I back them to do it.”

