Critics Choice Awards 2022 Winners List (Updating Live)

"Belfast" and "West Side Story" led the nominations for the March 13 event.

The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards is airing at 7:00pm ET on The CW Sunday night. The awards have become an increasingly important barometer for Oscar contention, especially since the Golden Globes have fallen under increased scrutiny (with NBC electing not to even air the Globes in 2022).

Chosen by the Critics Choice Association, which was formed from the merged Broadcast Film Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association in 2019 and consists of 525 critics and entertainment journalists (including IndieWire’s own Kate Erbland, Eric Kohn, David Ehrlich, and Anne Thompson), the awards align a bit more with established critical opinion. That differentiates it a bit from the many guild awards this time of the year, as well as the Oscars, which are awards selected by industry members.

That said, last year “Nomadland” won Best Picture at the CCA Awards and repeated at the Oscars. So did “The Shape of Water” a few years before. And this year the nominees for the CCAs aligns closely with those tipped for Academy Awards.

Related Who's Got the Heat in the Oscar Race? Critics Voting Offers Some Clues

Critics Choice Awards Film Nominations Led by 'Belfast' and 'West Side Story' Related Oscars 2022: Best Makeup and Hairstyling Predictions

The 70 Best Comedies of the 21st Century

“Belfast” and “West Side Story” led the Critics Choice Awards nominations with 11 each, including for Best Picture and multiple acting categories each: Ciaran Hinds, Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, and Jude Hill for the former, and Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, and Rachel Zegler for the latter. Both cleaned up in the crafts categories.

“Dune” and “The Power of the Dog” followed close suit with 10 nominations each, and “Licorice Pizza” and “Nightmare Alley” each got eight mentions.

The Critics Choice Awards are unique in awarding both film and TV, and on the TV side, “Succession” received the most nods with eight, including acting acknowledgments for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, J. Smith Cameron, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, and Matthew Macfadyen, as well as Drama Series. The HBO hit will be looking to repeat its success at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where it took home the Best Cast in a Drama prize.

Also making out strongly were Paramount+’s critical fave “Evil,” from Robert and Michelle King, the creators of “The Good Wife” franchise, and tipped for five possible awards. And of course, the beloved HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown,” which also received five nominations.

HBO beat out Netflix overall in the TV categories with 20 nods to the streamer’s 18, while Netflix dominated film and TV combined with 42 overall.

The Critics Choice Awards will air at Los Angeles’s Fairmont Century Plaza and be hosted by four-time emcee Taye Diggs (sharing duties this time with Nicole Byer). A separate venue is being set up at London’s historic Savoy Hotel to accommodate the many British nominees who will be attending the BAFTA Awards at Royal Albert Hall earlier in the day. The awkwardness of both events being scheduled within the span of a few hours is due to the fact that the CCA Awards had been originally scheduled for January 9 before being pushed back to March 13 on account of the Omicron surge.

IndieWire will bold the winners below when they are announced live.

FILM AWARDS

BEST PICTURE

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick Tick Boom”

“West Side Story”

BEST ACTOR

Nicolas Cage – “Pig”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Peter Dinklage – “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield – “Tick Tick Boom”

Will Smith – “King Richard” (winner)

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (winner)

Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”

Nicole Kidman – “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Dornan – “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur – “CODA” (winner)

Jared Leto – “House of Gucci”

J.K. Simmons – “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story” (winner)

Ann Dowd – “Mass”

Kirsten Dunst – “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Rita Moreno – “West Side Story”

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Jude Hill – “Belfast” (winner)

Cooper Hoffman – “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones – “CODA”

Woody Norman – “C’mon C’mon”

Saniyya Sidney – “King Richard”

Rachel Zegler – “West Side Story”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“Belfast” (winner)

“Don’t Look Up”

“The Harder They Fall”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog”

Guillermo del Toro – “Nightmare Alley”

Steven Spielberg – “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve – “Dune”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”

Zach Baylin – “King Richard”

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”

Adam McKay, David Sirota – “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin – “Being the Ricardos”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal – “The Lost Daughter”

Siân Heder – “CODA”

Tony Kushner – “West Side Story”

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – “Dune”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bruno Delbonnel – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Greig Fraser – “Dune”

Janusz Kaminski – “West Side Story”

Dan Laustsen – “Nightmare Alley”

Ari Wegner – “The Power of the Dog”

Haris Zambarloukos – “Belfast”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – “Belfast”

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – “Nightmare Alley”

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – “The French Dispatch”

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – “West Side Story”

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – “Dune”

BEST EDITING

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – “West Side Story”

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – “Belfast”

Andy Jurgensen – “Licorice Pizza”

Peter Sciberras – “The Power of the Dog”

Joe Walker – “Dune”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jenny Beavan – “Cruella”

Luis Sequeira – “Nightmare Alley”

Paul Tazewell – “West Side Story”

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – “Dune”

Janty Yates – “House of Gucci”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

“Nightmare Alley”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

BEST COMEDY

“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Free Guy”

“The French Dispatch”

“Licorice Pizza”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“A Hero”

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“The Worst Person in the World”

BEST SONG

“Be Alive” – “King Richard”

“Dos Oruguitas” – “Encanto”

“Guns Go Bang” – “The Harder They Fall”

“Just Look Up” – “Don’t Look Up”

“No Time to Die” – “No Time to Die”

BEST SCORE

Nicholas Britell – “Don’t Look Up”

Jonny Greenwood – “The Power of the Dog”

Jonny Greenwood – “Spencer”

Nathan Johnson – “Nightmare Alley”

Hans Zimmer – “Dune”

TV Awards

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Evil” (Paramount+)

“For All Mankind” (Apple TV+)

“The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

“Pose” (FX)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Mike Colter – “Evil” (Paramount+)

Brian Cox – “Succession” (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae – “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX)

Jeremy Strong – “Succession” (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Uzo Aduba – “In Treatment” (HBO)

Chiara Aurelia – “Cruel Summer” (Freeform)

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

Katja Herbers – “Evil” (Paramount+)

Melanie Lynskey – “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

MJ Rodriguez – “Pose” (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun – “Succession” (HBO)

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin – “Succession” (HBO) (winner)

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession” (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin – “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Andrea Martin – “Evil” (Paramount+)

Audra McDonald – “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

Christine Lahti – “Evil” (Paramount+)

J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession” (HBO)

Sarah Snook – “Succession” (HBO) (winner)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“The Other Two” (HBO Max)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX on Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) (winner)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Iain Armitage – “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great” (Hulu)

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Elle Fanning – “The Great” (Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – “Girls5eva” (Peacock)

Selena Gomez – “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Sandra Oh – “The Chair” (Netflix)

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

Jean Smart – “Hacks” (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ncuti Gatwa – “Sex Education” (Netflix)

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) (winner)

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones – “Ghosts” (CBS)

Ray Romano – “Made for Love” (HBO Max)

Bowen Yang – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Kristin Chenoweth – “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+)

Molly Shannon – “The Other Two” (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Josie Totah – “Saved By the Bell” (Peacock)

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) (winner)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“Dr. Death” (Peacock)

“It’s a Sin” (HBO Max)

“Maid” (Netflix)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney+)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

“Come From Away” (Apple TV+)

“List of a Lifetime” (Lifetime)

“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Lifetime)

“Oslo” (HBO) (winner)

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (The Roku Channel)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Olly Alexander – “It’s a Sin” (HBO Max)

Paul Bettany – “WandaVision” (Disney+)

William Jackson Harper – “Love Life” (HBO Max)

Joshua Jackson – “Dr. Death” (Peacock)

Michael Keaton – “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Hamish Linklater – “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Danielle Brooks – “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Lifetime)

Cynthia Erivo – “Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)

Thuso Mbedu – “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision” (Disney+)

Margaret Qualley – “Maid” (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett – “The White Lotus” (HBO) (winner)

Zach Gilford – “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper – “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

Evan Peters – “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Christian Slater – “Dr. Death” (Peacock)

Courtney B. Vance – “Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus” (HBO) (winner)

Kaitlyn Dever – “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn – “WandaVision” (Disney+)

Melissa McCarthy – “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Hulu)

Julianne Nicholson – “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Jean Smart – “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

“Acapulco” (Apple TV+)

“Call My Agent!” (Netflix)

“Lupin” (Netflix)

“Money Heist” (Netflix)

“Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

“Squid Game” (Netflix) (winner)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“Bluey” (Disney+)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“The Great North” (Fox)

“Q-Force” (Netflix)

“What If…?” (Disney+) (winner)

BEST TALK SHOW

“The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO) (winner)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: (Bravo)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

“Bo Burnham: Inside” (Netflix) (winner)

“Good Timing with Jo Firestone” (Peacock)

“James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999” (Vimeo)

“Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy” (Peacock)

“Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American” (Netflix)

“Trixie Mattel: One Night Only” (YouTube)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.