Daniel Radcliffe Is ‘Dramatically Bored’ by Everyone Weighing in on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

"I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it."

Daniel Radcliffe will not be adding to The Slap discourse any time soon.

The “Lost City” star revealed on “Good Morning Britain” (via Variety) that he is tired of everyone weighing in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars on March 27.

“I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it,” Radcliffe said when asked what his take was. Best Actor winner Smith slapped presenter Rock after Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. Pinkett Smith previously revealed she has alopecia.

Radcliffe, however, did open up about attending awards shows where presenters or hosts tease actors in the audience. “When you’re going on stuff as a kid you’re never quite sure if the joke’s with you or you’re the butt of the joke,” the “Harry Potter” alum said. “So you sort of have a mode of just being like ‘I’ll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it’ll end soon.'”

Meanwhile, Smith issued a public apology to both the Academy and Rock, writing, “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has begun “disciplinary proceedings” to address Smith’s actions at the live awards ceremony. Conflicting reports have noted that the Academy did not forcibly attempt to remove Smith from the show following his assault on Rock, with certain sources debating whether or not the Academy even asked Smith to leave at all. Oscars viewers have also filed complaints with the FCC over the violence and profanity used during the broadcast.

Hollywood insiders have remained divided over the altercation. Tiffany Haddish applauded Smith’s actions, calling his attack “the most beautiful thing” she’s ever seen since Smith was defending his wife. Oscars co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes both shared that they are still “traumatized” by the events of the evening.

“I just felt so awful for my friend Chris,” Sykes said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on March 29. “It was sickening. I physically felt ill. I’m still a little traumatized by it. And for them to let him stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award, I was like, ‘How gross is this? This is just the wrong message.’ You assault somebody, you get escorted out of the building and that’s it. For them to let him continue, I thought it was gross.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.