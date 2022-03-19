Daniel Radcliffe Says Weird Al Yankovic Movie Gets as Strange as ‘Swiss Army Man’

Radcliffe said the parody artist is on set every day: "I’m pleased to report he is the nicest man."

Daniel Radcliffe has spent a decade more or less laying low since his run playing Harry Potter ended in 2021, but that’s about to change. The actor makes his return to blockbuster filmmaking this month, appearing in “The Lost City” opposite Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Radcliffe has earned strong reviews for his villainous role in the jungle rom-com, but his highest profile role since Harry Potter may be his next one.

Radcliffe is portraying five-time Grammy winner “Weird Al” Yankovic in the upcoming Roku comedy “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” from director Eric Appel, who co-wrote the film with Yankovic himself. Radcliffe knows that playing the beloved comedy singer will attract plenty of attention, but he previously said that “Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly” in a press conference about the film.

While the film’s team has been open that the comedic biopic will contain as much fiction as fact, it sounds like the finished product might end up being stranger than fans thought. In a new interview with The New York Times to promote “The Lost City,” Radcliffe teased a particularly bizarre scene that rivals his particularly bizarre movie, “Swiss Army Man.”

“I could not be more excited for people to see it” Radcliffe said. “I did one shot the other day and Al walked up to me afterward and was like, ‘Is that the weirdest thing you’ve ever had to do?’ I was like, ‘It’s top two, with the only other one being Paul Dano riding me like a Jet Ski at the beginning of ‘Swiss Army Man.'”

While Radcliffe did not specify what this scene is, it has to be very, very weird if he is comparing it to his role in the Daniels’ flatulent corpse film. If that was not enough to build excitement for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Radcliffe also emphasized that the prolific parody artist is very involved with the film.

“Oh yeah, he’s there every day,” he said of Yankovic. “And I’m pleased to report he is the nicest man.”

