‘Deep Water’ Trailer: Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck Play Psychosexual Mind Games in Adrian Lyne Thriller

Lyne's latest lurid thriller, on Hulu March 18, is adapted from a Patricia Highsmith novel.

This husband and wife will do anything not to be a cookie-cutter suburban couple.

The latest trailer for “Deep Water” shows Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas playing Vic and Melinda Allen, respectively, a seemingly perfect couple who dabble in dangerous mind games that may or may not lead to murder. When Vic is left watching Melinda flaunting extramarital relationships, one supposed lover winds up floating face-down in their pool.

“It’s always been a game,” Melinda warns her spouse. Well, anything to stave off domestic boredom.

And it turns out Vic just can’t get enough of Melinda’s intriguing dark side. “Why are you the only man who wants to stay with me?” Melinda asks, to which Vic can only assure her — and later, his friends — that Melinda constantly keeps him guessing, which seems to be the sexiest game of all.

As the “Deep Water” tagline warns, “The love story is never the whole story.”

Adriane Lyne, who previously directed “Fatal Attraction” and “Indecent Proposal,” leads the Zach Helm– and Sam Levinson–penned adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novel “Deep Water.” Highsmith was the author of “Strangers on a Train” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” so she knew a thing or two about psychological games. Lyne’s last film was 2002’s “Unfaithful,” which earned Diane Lane a Best Actress Academy Award nomination. Master of the erotic thriller, Lyne also directed “9 1/2 Weeks” and even filmed a controversial adaptation of Nabokov’s “Lolita” in 1997.

“Deep Water” challenges the concept of an open marriage when a murderer becomes a third party. Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope also co-star.

The film was originally set for a theatrical release in fall 2020, then pushed to a January 2022 theatrical release, but will now premiere March 18 on Hulu.

“Deep Water” is the second film for de Armas to be delayed. Her Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” was previously scheduled for a 2021 Netflix release, but is now expected to release this year — and with an NC-17 rating. Affleck, meanwhile, was most recently seen in “The Tender Bar,” also a streaming title but from Amazon.

“Deep Water” premieres March 18 on Hulu.

