2022 Directors Guild of America Awards: Maggie Gyllenhaal Wins Best First-Time Director (Updating Live)

This weekend is a big one for Oscar watchers, with two awards ceremonies that often predict key categories. Sunday marks the biggest night of the year in British film, with the BAFTAs, whose winners often mirror those of the Oscars, taking place. But first, the biggest names in directing will be coming out tonight for the Directors Guild of America Awards. Judd Apatow is hosting the DGAs, which honor outstanding achievement in directing film, television, and commercials.

The feature film nominees are almost identical to the Best Director nominees at the Oscars, with Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”), and Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”) all picking up nominations. The only difference is that the DGAs swapped in Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”) for Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”).

On the television side, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” have absolutely dominated the nominations. “Ted Lasso” directors picked up three of the five nominations for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Comedy Series, while all five TV drama nominees are “Succession” directors.

The DGA Awards are often an excellent predictor of the Best Director Oscar, with many of the most recent winners picking up the DGA trophy before going on to Oscar gold. Recent Oscar winners to also win the DGA Award include Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland,” Alfonso Cuarón for “Roma,” Guillermo del Toro for “The Shape of Water,” Damien Chazelle for “La La Land,” and Alejandro G. Iñárritu for “The Revenant” and “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).” The only major outlier in recent years is Bong Joon-ho, who lost to Sam Mendes at the DGAs before going on to win the Best Director Oscar for “Parasite.” So if you haven’t filled out the Best Director section of your Oscar ballot, pay close attention tonight.

Keep reading for a complete list of the nominees (winners will be updated in bold as they are announced).

Feature Film

Paul Thomas Anderson

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM)

Kenneth Branagh

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

Jane Campion

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Steven Spielberg

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Denis Villeneuve

“Dune” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

First-Time Feature Director

Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Lost Daughter” (Netflix)

Rebecca Hall

“Passing” (Netflix)

Tatiana Huezo

“Prayers for the Stolen” (Netflix)

Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Tick Tick Boom” (Netflix)

Michael Sarnoski

“Pig” (Neon)

Emma Seligman

“Shiva Baby” (Utopia)

Documentary Feature

Jessica Kingdon

“Ascension” (MTV Documentary Films)

Stanley Nelson

“Attica” (Showtime)

Raoul Peck

“Exterminate All the Brutes” (HBO)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

“Summer of Soul” (Searchlight)

Elizabeth Chai Varsarhelyi & Jimmy Chin

“The Rescue” (Searchlight)

Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello

“Hacks,” “There Is No Line” (HBO)

MJ Delaney

“Ted Lasso,” “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Apple TV+)

Erica Dunton

“Ted Lasso,” “Rainbow” (Apple TV+)

Sam Jones

“Ted Lasso,” “Beard After Hours” (Apple TV+)

Mike White

“The White Lotus,” “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO Max)

Drama Series

Kevin Bray

“Succession,” “Retired Janitors of Idaho” (HBO)

Mark Mylod

“Succession,” “All the Bells Say” (HBO)

Andrij Parekh

“Succession,” “What It Takes” (HBO)

Robert Pulcini & Shari Springer Berman

“Succession,” “Lion in the Meadow” (HBO)

Lorena Scafaria

“Succession,” “Too Much Birthday” (HBO)

Movies for Television and Limited Series

Barry Jenkins

“The Underground Railroad” (HBO)

Barry Levinson

“Dopesick,” “First Bottle” (Hulu)

Hiro Murai

“Station Eleven,” “Wheel of Fire” (HBO Max)

Danny Strong

“Dopesick,” “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” (Hulu)

Craig Zobel

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Variety Talk/News/Sports (Regularly Scheduled Programming)

Paul G. Casey

“Real Time With Bill Maher,” “Episode 1935: Fareed Zakaria, Chris Christie, Eric Adams” (HBO)

Jim Hoskinson

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” “Episode 1105” (CBS)

Don Roy King

“Saturday Night Live,” “Keegan Michael-Key; Olivia Rodrigo” (NBC)

David Paul Meyer

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” “Episode 26112” (Comedy Central)

Paul Pennolino & Christopher Werner

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” “Episode 830-Season Finale” (HBO)

Variety Talk/News/Sports (Specials)

Ian Berger

“’The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ Presents Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse — Into the Magaverse” (Comedy Central)

Bo Burnham

“Bo Burnham: Inside” (Netflix)

Paul Dugdale

“Adele: One Night Only” (CBS)

Stan Lathan

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer” (Netflix)

Glenn P. Weiss

“The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors” (CBS)

Reality Programs

Joseph Guidry

“Full Bloom,” “Final Floral Face-Off” (HBO Max)

Patrick McManus

“American Ninja Warrior,” “1304: Qualifiers 4” (NBC)

Ramy Romany

“Making the Cut,” “Brand Statement” (Amazon)

Ben Simms

“Running Wild With Bear Grylls,” “Gina Carano in the Dolomites” (National Geographic)

Adam Vetri

“Getaway Driver,” “Electric Shock” (Discovery)

Children’s Programs

James Bobin

“The Mysterious Benedict Society,” “A Bunch of Smart Orphans” (Disney+)

Michael Lembeck

“The J Team” (Paramount+)

Phill Lewis

“Head of the Class,” “Three More Years” (HBO Max)

Smrithi Mundhra

“Through Our Eyes,” “Shelter” (HBO Max)

Jeff Wadlow

“Are You Afraid of the Dark,” “The Tale of the Darkhouse” (Nickelodeon)

Commercials

Steve Ayson

(MJZ)

Anthem, Mattress Firm – Droga5

Kathryn Bigelow

(Smuggler)

Hollywood In Your Pocket, iPhone 13 – Media Arts Lab

Ian Pons Jewell

(Reset)

ECG, Apple Watch – Apple

Henry-Alex Rubin

(Smuggler)

Teenage Dream, Sandy Hook Promise – BBDO – New York

Bradford Young

(Serial Pictures x Somesuch)

Super. Human., Channel 4 Paralympics – 4Creative