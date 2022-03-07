‘DMZ’ Trailer: Rosario Dawson Fights America’s Second Civil War in Ava DuVernay’s DC Series

The DC Comics adaptation is directed by Ava DuVernay.

America seems to become more polarized and divided every day, with no end in sight, but how bad could it actually get?

That’s the chilling question asked by “DMZ,” an upcoming four-part limited series on HBO Max, based on Brian Wood’s DC Comics series of the same name. The story takes place in a near future in which America has become engulfed in a second civil war between the United States and a group of secessionist armies who call themselves the Free States of America. The fighting has resulted in Manhattan turning into a demilitarized zone separating territories held by the two armies. With no government in place to enforce laws, the island is ruled by criminal gangs, with power shifting on a near-daily basis.

Ava DuVernay, who executive produces “DMZ” and directed all four episodes, described it as a show “set a few moments in the future on what would be if the worst of our divisions get to us.” Her adaptation stars Rosario Dawson as a medic living in the demilitarized zone, a character DuVernay described as “the most fascinating character in the comics.”

“DMZ” also stars Benjamin Bratt, Venus Ariel, Freddy Miyares, Hoon Lee, and Jade Wu. Robert Patino wrote the series, and serves as an executive producer alongside DuVernay.

“It’s a story about a fractured people that are coming together. We have a civil war between the Free states of America and the United States of America. It takes place eights years into that DMZ where the rule of law is basically dictated by the most powerful person at any possible time and that can change from block to block,” said Patino.

“DMZ” will join HBO Max’s increasingly eclectic lineup of DC shows, which ranges from the goofy “Peacemaker” and James Gunn’s second upcoming “Suicide Squad” spinoff, to the highly anticipated series based on Colin Farrell’s take on The Penguin from Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” While “DMZ” is a DC comic book, it leans away from superheros and emphasizes dystopia, making it more akin to politically charged shows like “Watchmen.”

“DMZ” is set to premiere March 17 on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.