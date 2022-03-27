Donald Glover Has High Praise for Malia Obama’s Work as a Writer on His Upcoming Amazon Show

The series, rumored to be titled "Hive," reportedly centers around a pop star inspired by Beyonce.

Last week’s premiere of “Atlanta” Season 3 marked Donald Glover’s long-awaited return to television writing. The multi-hyphenate has kept busy with a variety of film and music projects in the four years since Season 2 of his hit FX show aired, but the return of “Atlanta” has reminded audiences why he is one of TV’s most acclaimed scribes. Glover himself claims that Seasons 3 and 4, both of which have already filmed, are some of the best television ever produced, rivaled only by “The Sopranos” in his view. But with “Atlanta” in the can, Glover is already moving onto his next television project.

Vanity Fair has reported that Glover is writing and producing a new series for Amazon with the potential working title “Hive,” which is reportedly inspired by a pop star reminiscent of Beyoncé. While the show is still in the writing phase, he has already made one high profile hire for his writing staff: former First Daughter Malia Obama.

Obama, who has long shown an interest in film, was seen by many as a natural fit for the show about fame because of her life of experiences in the spotlight. And according to Donald Glover and his brother and longtime collaborator Stephen Glover, things are off to a good start.

“Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers room. And for sure, she definitely has a unique perspective on everything,” said Stephen Glover. “So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.”

He went on to say that the pressure of a writers room applies to everyone, regardless of who your parents are. “Well, you know, we just hurt her feelings. We can’t be easy on her just because she’s the [former] president’s daughter,” he said. “She’s very down to earth, and cool. So, it’s not a problem at all. She has a lot of good ideas. She’s great. She’s just a regular person like everybody else.”

Obama has pursued a career in the entertainment industry for years, holding several high profile internships while she studied at Harvard. The new show will mark her first staff writing job, but Donald Glover doesn’t think it will be her last.

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” he said. “Her writing style is great.”

