Edgar Wright Says It’s a ‘Mistake’ to Not Air All Oscars Categories Live: ‘That’s Where the Magic Happens’

"While there are real matters of life and death happening," Wright said, "I’d be remiss not to stick up for my crew members who work tirelessly behind the camera."

Edgar Wright is having the “Last” word about the Oscars telecast debate.

Since the Academy president David Rubin announced that eight categories would be pre-recorded ahead of the live ceremony to increase viewer engagement, crafts guilds, filmmakers, and crew members alike have voiced their disdain for the “demeaning” decision.

“Last Night in Soho” writer-director Wright took to Twitter to weigh in on the discussion. “I’m looking forward to voting in the Academy Awards tomorrow, having watched all the nominees. And while there are real matters of life and death happening all over the world right now, I’d be remiss not to stick up for my crew members who work tirelessly behind the camera,” Wright wrote in a Twitter thread.

The eight categories that will be pre-recorded consist of animated, documentary, and live-action shorts, as well as editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, and sound. It’s reported that “Dune” co-stars Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa will present the categories at the Dolby, just before the ceremony begins at 5 p.m. PT.

The “Shaun of the Dead” director continued, “Others have said it, so I’ll echo the same. I wish the Oscars were awarding all the categories live on the actual show. Filmmaking IS team work, and we’d be nothing without editing, score, makeup/hair, production design & sound. They deserve the same spotlight as any star.”

Wright added that while some people have deemed it “okay to bump the shorts,” the choice will do a disservice to rising feature filmmakers.

“Frankly, those winners are frequently the stars of tomorrow, who will in turn inspire the next generation of filmmakers out there watching,” Wright captioned. “I feel it’s a mistake to not also let them shine live on the night.”

Wright tweeted, “I know the Academy is in a tough position with ABC who apparently ordered them deliver a shorter show, but no-one who tunes in to watch the Oscars is doing so on the promise that it might end 30 minutes earlier. I say, show all the categories, that’s where the magic happens.”

The “Baby Driver” director concluded, “I should point out I was just present at the BAFTAs and two of the best, most inspirational speeches (Casting and Best Short) were not shown in full on the broadcast show and only briefly glimpsed in an end montage. That’s a shame for the audience at home. Let it all be live.”

Oscar-nominated “Nightmare Alley” director Guillermo del Toro similarly said this was “not the year” to make any changes to the Oscar broadcast, and signed an open letter along with James Cameron, Kathleen Kennedy, and more than six dozen other industry insiders urging the Academy to “reverse” the decision. Steven Spielberg additionally shared that he “disagrees” with the Academy.

The 94th Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 27 on ABC.

