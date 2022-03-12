‘Scissorland’ for Sale: ‘Edward Scissorhands’ House Hits Market, Complete with Memorabilia Collection

The house has become a shrine to the Tim Burton film, down to the famous topiaries that can still be seen in the front yard.

Tim Burton fans looking for the real estate opportunity of a lifetime, take note.

The famous house from “Edward Scissorhands” in Lutz, Florida is up for sale, according to Tampa’s Channel 8. If Burton’s film about the weirdness of suburbia inspired anyone to move to the suburbs, there may never be a better chance than this.

While the Bogg family home is instantly recognizable to many movie lovers, whoever buys this house will get a lot more than just the iconic facade. In 2020, the house was sold to Joey Licalzi, who worked as a dishwasher on the set of “Edward Scissorhands.” Licalzi and his wife have proceeded to turn the house into a shrine to the movie, dubbed “Scissorland.” The front yard still features the famous topiaries from the movie, and the interior features touches like replica wallpaper that mimics the film’s sets.

The Licalzis have turned the project into a communal effort, raising thousands of dollars on GoFundMe and soliciting memorabilia donations from fans of the film who want to see the house live on as if the Boggs family still lived there. But in recent months, the cost of maintaining the property has become insurmountable, prompting the couple to put it on the market and give fans and perspective buyers a rare look at the property.

“This is it! One-of-a-kind Scissorland shrine! Be one of the first families to battle for an epic, historical movie property,” reads the listing for the three bedroom, two bathroom home. The Licalzis say that interest in the home has been high, so they are hosting an in-person open house on March 13.

“Edward Scissorhands” was released in 1990. In addition to being a cult classic in its own right, the film is notable for launching the creative partnership between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton, who went on to make films like “Ed Wood,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and “Alice in Wonderland” together. None of their other films have inspired themed replica houses, at least as of yet.

Scissorland currently has an asking price of $699,900. Those interested in a virtual tour of the property can check out the home’s official Instagram account, “Ourscissorland.”

