IndieWire Hires Two New Executive Editors to Lead TV and Business Coverage

Erin Strecker is the former Entertainment Editor at Mashable and Tony Maglio was the TV Editor at The Wrap.

IndieWire has hired two executive editors to bolster our growing coverage of TV and analysis of the businesses that create entertainment.

Erin Strecker is our new Executive Editor, TV and Tony Maglio takes the brand-new role of Executive Editor, Business. Both are based in New York and report to Editor in Chief Dana Harris-Bridson.

Strecker leads the TV vertical, directing and expanding our coverage at an essential moment for the medium. She comes to IndieWire from Mashable, where she most recently served as its Entertainment Editor. Prior to that, she worked at Billboard and at Entertainment Weekly.

Maglio is IndieWire’s first-ever Executive Editor, Business and will oversee the site’s coverage of the TV and film industries in addition to offering his own insight and analysis. He comes to IndieWire after nine years at The Wrap, most recently as its TV Editor. A former financial analyst, he holds an MBA from Monmouth University as well as a Masters in Journalism from Columbia University.

“I’m thrilled to work with these veteran journalists as we continue to shape our growing coverage of TV and streaming,” said IndieWire Editor In Chief Dana Harris-Bridson. “Between our TV, Business, and Crafts teams, we can champion big-market series as well as discoveries, unpack every element of how shows are made, and analyze the executive decisions behind them.”

