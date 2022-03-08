Florence Pugh in Talks for ‘Dune: Part Two’ Role as Princess Irulan

The film is expected to shoot by the end of this summer, with Pugh eyed to join Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh is reportedly in talks for a starring role in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming “Dune: Part Two,” the second part of his Best Picture Oscar-nominated sci-fi epic. According to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, sources say that Pugh is being eyed to star in the film as Princess Irulan, eldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, who dispatched the Atreides family to the desert planet of Arrakis.

Representatives at production company Legendary Entertainment declined to comment, while distributor Warner Bros. could not be reached for comment. Another source told IndieWire that Pugh is in talks for the role.

The project, which continues Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi epic, is right now reportedly looking to cast three major roles including Princess Irulan, Emperor Shaddam, and Feyd-Rautha, nephew of Stellan Skarsgård’s Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. Additional returning cast members include Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin.

The script is still being written, but Villeneuve has previously said that he hopes to begin shooting by the end of this summer. Meanwhile, Pugh, who is said to be waiting on a latest draft of the script, is reportedly also in contention for a leading role in the upcoming Madonna biopic.

Pugh is currently shooting a role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II atomic bomb drama “Oppenheimer,” which is now in production in New Mexico. The “Little Women” Best Supporting Actress Academy Award nominee recently reprised her Marvel “Black Widow” role of Yelena in the Disney+ series “Hawkeye,” quickly becoming a fan-favorite character in the MCU miniseries’ 2021 launch. She also stars in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming thriller “Don’t Worry Darling.”

The first part of “Dune” has nine Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, though Villeneuve was shut out of the Best Director race.

“Dune: Part Two” is expected to bow October 23, 2023.

