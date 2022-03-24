The Wordle for Movie Fans Is Here: Framed Makes You Guess the Film from the Screenshot

Calling all cinephiles for the ultimate movie lover challenge!

“One Perfect Shot,” the web game?

Amid the long-running viral Twitter account and subsequent HBO Max docuseries, executive produced and hosted by Ava DuVernay, it seems like all eyes are on single scenes from movies. Now, film lovers can put their one-shot cinema knowledge to the test with the new game Framed.

Already being compared to trend sensation Wordle, which The New York Times scooped up in January, Framed presents a single frame from a movie and asks users to guess the title of the film. Each user gets six guesses total, with a new frame being shown after each wrong answer. Like Wordle, Framed is a daily game that refreshes itself every 24 hours with a new selection of film frames.

The visual game also encourages users to share their scores and green squares on social media, also like Wordle. However, unlike the word-guessing game, movie titles are auto-filled so typing in part of an answer could lead to a win. The New York Times reported during its acquisition of Wordle that the game started as an ad-free website in October 2021. It soon grew to over 300,000 users, with a current estimation of millions daily users.

Wordle’s success has spawned numerous comparable web browser games like music fans’ Heardle, NSFW dirty word guessing game Lewdle, and Quordle, which is four Wordle squares playable as once.

While Framed is being categorized as more of a trivia game than a puzzle challenge, the game is expected to take off for film communities…and could potentially make its way onto the small screen, much like the revival of Wordle-esque game show “Lingo” for CBS.

RuPaul Charles is set to host and executive produce the new version of “Lingo,” a word-twisting game show for primetime. According to CBS, teams of two will face off in puzzle rounds and guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words. At the end of each one-hour episode, the winning two teams will make it through to a nerve-wracking final showdown where one team will walk away with a big cash prize.

“Lingo” first made its debut in the 1980s, and recently had a run on the U.K.’s ITV, where it set ratings records. There is no release date announced yet.

