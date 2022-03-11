IndieWire Expands News Team, Promotes Christian Blauvelt and Ryan Lattanzio 

Blauvelt is Executive Managing Editor and Lattanzio is Deputy Managing Editor; newly hired are Samantha Bergeson, Christian Zilko, and Vincent Perella Jr.

IndieWire is pleased to announce an expansion of our News team with the promotion of two veteran staffers and the addition of several new hires. Christian Blauvelt has been promoted to Executive Managing Editor and Ryan Lattanzio has been promoted to Deputy Managing Editor. Joining the News team are News Editor Samantha Bergeson, Weekend Editor Christian Zilko, and Social Media Manager Vincent Perella Jr.

Blauvelt top-edits news, oversees planning of evergreen content, and coordinates the site’s staffing, operations, and budgeting. Blauvelt, who joined IndieWire as its Managing Editor in 2018, is based in the Tampa Bay area and reports to Editor in Chief Dana Harris-Bridson.

Lattanzio, who joined IndieWire as Weekend Editor in 2019, oversees day-to-day coverage for the News team, story scheduling, and manages the IndieWire social media team. He is based in New York City and reports to Blauvelt.

“Christian and Ryan have proven themselves to be invaluable as our site continues to grow,” said Harris-Bridson. “Their cool heads and organizational skills are key for our fast-paced news operation and these promotions are well deserved.”

Bergeson is a graduate of NYU and received the 2018 New York Film Critics Circle Student Award. She comes to IndieWire from E! Online. Zilko is an IndieWire intern from the summer of 2019 and an alumnus of Emerson College.

Perella is a recent graduate of Suffolk University who previously freelanced for The New York Times, Vice, and Odda. Sarah Rada serves as Social Media Assistant.

