James Bond Meets ‘Amazing Race’ in Amazon Prime Video’s New 007 Reality Competition Show

After acquiring the James Bond IP in an $8.5 billion deal with MGM, Amazon has announced the globe-spanning reality competition "007's Road to a Million."

Amazon’s Prime Video is shaking (not stirring) up the reality TV space with James Bond–inspired reality competition series “007’s Road to a Million.”

The international race will span eight episodes with contestants vying to win £1 million — or $1.3 million — in cash. Applications are now open, with production slated to begin later this year, as Variety reported.

The project has reportedly been in the works at Prime Video for approximately four years, prior to Amazon purchasing James Bond studio MGM in an $8.5 billion deal that was finalized earlier this month.

“007’s Road to a Million” will be produced by Britain’s 72 Films and Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, along with MGM Television’s Mark Burnett and Barry Poznick. The series is set to be filmed in a “cinematic format” along historic sites featured throughout the Bond franchise as competitors undergo tests of intelligence and endurance, per Variety. Contestants will compete in two-person teams and be tasked with passing physical obstacles as well as answering questions hidden in different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge.

Part “Amazing Race” and all James Bond, stops on the globe-spanning reality series may even include a visit to the famed MI-6 agent’s new tombstone in the Faroe Islands, erected in honor of Daniel Craig’s final installment as the British spy in “No Time to Die.”

As for the MGM-Prime Video collaborations ahead, MGM chief operating officer Chris Brearton previously stated that the new acquisition by Amazon will propel iconic film franchises into the tech media conglomerate space.

“We are excited for MGM and its bounty of iconic brands, legendary films and television series, and our incredible team and creative partners to join the Prime Video family,” Brearton said in a press statement. “MGM has been responsible for the creation of some of the most well-known and critically acclaimed films and television series of the past century. We look forward to continuing that tradition as we head into this next chapter, coming together with the great team at Prime Video and Amazon Studios to provide audiences with the very best in entertainment for years to come.”

