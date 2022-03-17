Jared Leto Calls Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Oscar Snub a ‘Shock and a Surprise’

"She should get an invite to every Oscars, just to have her there. She’s an amazing artist."

It’s not all “Gucci” at the 2022 Oscars.

While the Ridley Scott film is nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 94th Academy Awards, the Adam Driver and Lady Gaga–led biopic was shut out of all acting categories, even after picking up nominations at the BAFTAs and SAG Awards for Gaga and supporting star Jared Leto. Gaga also was nominated for a Golden Globe and won the NYFCC Best Actress award.

Now, Leto is breaking his silence on the Oscars snub, calling Gaga’s lack of a nomination a “shock and a surprise” in a Variety cover story.

Leto added, “By the way, she should get an invite to every Oscars, just to have her there. She’s an amazing artist [who does] such brave work. She should be celebrated for everything in my book.”

Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci,” who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (Driver). Leto plays Mauricio’s cousin, struggling designer Paolo Gucci.

“House of Gucci” was not Gaga’s first Oscar-worthy star vehicle: The Grammy winner was nominated in the Best Actress category in 2019 for Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born.” Gaga won an Oscar that same year for Best Original Song for the film’s breakout hit ballad, “Shallow.” She was also nominated in 2016 for the “Hunting Ground” original song, “Til It Happens to You.”

“The Power of the Dog” director Jane Campion, whose film leads the 2022 Oscars with 12 nominations, previously spoke out about Gaga’s snub.

“One of the actors that I thought — in the lead female actress category — who I missed being there was Lady Gaga. I thought she was extraordinary,” Campion told The Hollywood Reporter.

Gaga did in fact get one last chance at an awards stage on Wednesday night in New York City at the NYFCC Awards, where she was honored with the Best Actress prize. Gaga, who will soon take “Chromatica” on tour with her summer ball, became emotional as she thanked critics in her hometown for the honor.

The 94th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 27. Gaga will be presenting at the Dolby this year.

