Jared Leto Wants All Three Spider-Man Actors in ‘Morbius’ Sequel

While Leto said he'd love to "take them all," he added that Tom Holland would be his first choice to appear in a future Morbius film.

When “Morbius” comes out next weekend, it will be the culmination of multiple years of roadblocks and delays for Sony’s Marvel film. The movie was originally scheduled for a July 2020 release, before being delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. It will be the first new major superhero movie to debut since “The Batman” a month ago, so all eyes will be on the film next weekend.

The film stars Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist who attempts to cure himself of a rare blood disease, only to accidentally afflict himself with a set of vampire-like traits. The film also stars Matt Smith and Michael Keaton, who is reprising his role from “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Jared Leto’s Marvel debut has been a long time coming, but the actor is already thinking ahead to future “Morbius” movies. While “Morbius” takes place in the same Spider-Man villain universe as Sony’s “Venom” films, Leto is interested in having his character cross paths with Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the multiverse storyline that saw Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their roles as Spider-Man in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” anything is possible.

In a new appearance on the “Phase Zero” podcast from ComicBook.com, Leto was asked about which of the three Spider-Man actors who appeared in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” he’d like to see Morbius battle against, and the actor had plenty of thoughts.

“Well, I’ll tell you, I’ll take them all, my friend. I’m not scared,” he said. “But I have to say there’s something about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Morbius being a new chapter in the universe that seems quite fitting. I would love to see them get in the ring with one another, these two characters. I think Tom’s just, you know, done a phenomenal job and he’s a great actor and he just brings a lot of energy and humor to the role.”

While it remains to be seen what Sony’s future plans for Dr. Michael Morbius are, it sounds like Jared Leto is up for any challenge the Marvel universe throws at him.

Sony is releasing “Morbius” in theaters on April 1.

