John Travolta, M. Night Shyamalan, and More Honor Bruce Willis Following Aphasia Diagnosis

The "Die Hard" star received an outpouring of Hollywood support following his retirement announcement.

Much of the film industry’s attention has been focused on Bruce Willis this week, as the actor announced Wednesday that he would be stepping away from performing due to his struggle with aphasia, a disease that makes it difficult to communicate and understand language. The difficult news marked the end of a storied Hollywood career that began on the sitcom “Moonlighting” and ultimately led to blockbuster stardom via the “Die Hard” franchise and acclaimed dramatic roles including “Pulp Fiction” and “Moonrise Kingdom.”

Many of Willis’ Hollywood contemporaries took to social media to share memories of working with the actor, congratulating him on a remarkable career and sending their best wishes to his family.

Willis’ “Pulp Fiction” co-star John Travolta posted about their relationship on Instagram, writing that “Bruce and I became good friends when we shared 2 of our biggest hits together, ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Look Who’s Talking.’ Years later he said to me, ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you, I feel like it’s happening to me.’ That’s how generous a soul he is. I love you Bruce.”

M. Night Shyamalan, who directed Willis in one of his most iconic roles in 1999’s “The Sixth Sense,” tweeted “All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid.”

Shyamalan was not the only member of the “Sixth Sense” team to honor Bruce Willis. Haley Joel Osment also honored him in an Instagram post, calling the actor “a true legend.” Osment added that Willis “enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century. I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come.”

Even Sylvester Stallone had a message for Willis, writing “we go back a long way, praying for the best for you and your wonderful family…” in an Instagram caption.

