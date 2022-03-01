Larry David Pulls the Plug on His Own HBO Documentary — the Day It’s Set to Premiere

This is prett-ay, prett-ay, prett-ay last minute.

Larry David has pulled the plug on his own documentary, “The Larry David Story” — at least for now.

Puck originally reported that the HBO and HBO Max two-part documentary “The Larry David Story” was shelved mere hours before its scheduled March 1 release at 10 p.m. ET.

HBO confirmed the news, tweeting, “The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info.”

According to an official release, the documentary “finds the 74-year-old sitting down with friend/director Larry Charles for a peek behind the proverbial curtain, as David gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America’s favorite misanthrope.”

The synopsis continues, “In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success and hit series ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood. Genuine, hilarious, and eye-opening, ‘The Larry David Story’ shines a new light on the infamous cynic who remains a singular voice in comedy today.”

A shift to a live audience would essentially mean that the documentary would take on a talk show format, presumably capturing a fresh conversation between Charles and David. Moving to a live studio audience for “The Larry David Story” could also be a nod to the fictional prequel sitcom series “Larry” at the center of “Curb” Season 11.

While fans may be dismayed over waiting longer for more David, “Curb” executive producer Jeff Schaffer told IndieWire in 2017 that David “has never once taken the audience’s wants, needs, or concerns into consideration” when it comes to his art.

Schaffer added, “To put it bluntly and truthfully, he does not care what you think. He doesn’t care if you watch, he just wants to make the show he wants to make.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” returned for its 11th season in October 2021. IndieWire TV critic Ben Travers included Episode 5, “The Watermelon,” among the best TV moments of the year. “‘Curb’ has really gone after the comedy this year, especially in the first half of the season,” Travers wrote, “and the jokes in ‘The Watermelon’ are as clever and prickly as they are deeply, deeply funny.”

