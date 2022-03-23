Oscar Isaac Had ‘Reservations’ About Joining the MCU, Changed ‘Moon Knight’ Character’s Accent

"It was months of smashing my head against a stone wall like, ‘Is this the right thing to do?'"

Oscar Isaac originally wasn’t over the moon to appear in another Disney franchise.

The “Moon Knight” star revealed to Radio Times that he was hesitant to jump into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after appearing in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy series.

“For me, it was all reservations,” Isaac said. “I had just kind of got out of the whole, you know, big machinery of ‘Star Wars.’ And I was like, ‘I just really want to do character studies. And I don’t know.'”

Isaac added, “It was months of smashing my head against a stone wall like, ‘Is this the right thing to do?’ I thought, ‘I shouldn’t do it. Maybe, maybe…'”

Isaac previously starred in a major Disney tentpole with the revival of the “Star Wars” films, playing X-wing pilot Poe in “Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi,” and “Rise of Skywalker.” (He previously joked he would only return to the franchise “if I need another house or something.”)

Eventually, Isaac saw an “opportunity” to play with multiple personalities within the Disney+ series, which premieres March 30.

“Suddenly [character] Steven Grant started appearing for me, and I started doing it around the house for my kids and my wife, and they kept asking me to do it. And I was like, ‘Alright, well, maybe there’s something here,'” Isaac said. “That’s the risk, sometimes you have an idea of what you want to do. And then something comes to you. And I just kept thinking about it.”

Isaac decided to portray comic book hero Steven with a British accent, adding to a very different take on what the role required. However, Isaac said that Marvel boss Kevin Feige gave his approval for Isaac to re-evaluate the character.

“It wasn’t necessarily written that way at all, and so I thought, ‘OK, well, let me see what Kevin says about this.’ And so I had a meeting with Kevin, I said, ‘This is how I’d want to do it.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, OK, go for it,'” Isaac recalled. “It’s funny because, afterwards, he told me they didn’t know what the hell I was doing. And they weren’t sure it was going to work at all. But you know, in the end, I’m glad we did that because everyone says it kind of makes the show.”

The “Scenes from a Marriage” and “Dune” actor added, “What was amazing about Kevin and everyone at Marvel is that there was a lot of faith and a lot of trust in my opinions about it, and my feelings about it. So like talking to [director] Mohamed [Diab] about where we wanted the story to go, getting Ethan [Hawke] to be part of it. And already, it started to become a very personal story.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.