Motion Picture Sound Editors Wins Give ‘Dune’ and ‘West Side Story’ Oscar Momentum

The Oscar-frontrunner “Dune” (Warner Bros.), “Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures), and “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) each won sound editing feature awards Sunday night at the 69th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards (held virtually). “Dune” took feature effects/foley, “Nightmare Alley,” a non-Oscar nominee and surprise winner over “Dune” and “No Time to Die,” snagged feature dialogue/ADR, and Oscar nominee “West Side Story” collected feature music. The other Oscar sound nominees are “Belfast” (Focus Features), “No Time to Die” (MGM/UA), and “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix).

There were other surprises: Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” triumphed in animation over the studio’s Oscar-frontrunner, “Encanto,” which has won a slew of guild awards, and “The Rescue” (Disney+) took feature documentary over Oscar-frontrunner “Summer of Soul” (Searchlight Pictures). Additionally, “Cliff Walkers” (Viki) earned foreign language honors, and “Infinite” (Paramount +) grabbed non-theatrical feature.

On the TV side, “Succession,” (HBO Max), “The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+), “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime), “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu), “The Witcher” (Netflix), “Arcane” (Netflix), and “Love, Death & Robots” (Netflix) were all winners.

In terms of the Oscar race, both “Dune” and “West Side Story” were given a boost, with the 58th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards for sound mixing coming March 19 (at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown). However, the sonic power and complexity of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” is going to be hard to beat. Its great achievement is creating a grounded reality that is organic and familiar. Supervising sound editors Mark Mangini (the Oscar-winning “Mad Max: Fury Road”) and Theo Green (the Oscar-nominated “Blade Runner 2049”) conveyed a soundscape that is gritty and hallucinatory, from colossal sandworms that shake the sand dunes of Arrakis to supernatural voices that rattle the mind.

“West Side Story” represents Steven Spielberg’s first musical and he wanted it to be more authentic, shooting 80 percent on location with as much on-set recording as possible, and working with his go-to sound team (Tod A. Maitland, seven-time Oscar winner Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, two-time Oscar winner Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy). One of the most complex sequences was the dance at the school gym between the rival Jets and Sharks gangs, where Maria (Rachel Zegler) and Tony (Ansel Elgort) meet for the first time. Sound was ubiquitous so everyone was wired for a dancing cacophony, and for dialogue they boomed everyone accordingly.

As previously announced, Ron Howard received the Filmmaker Award and Chic Ciccolini (“Apollo 13”) was the Career Achievement recipient.

69th ANNUAL MPSE GOLDEN REEL AWARD Winners

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

“Nightmare Alley”

Searchlight Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Nelson Ferreira MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

“Dune”

Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editors: Theo Green, Mark Mangini MPSE

Sound Designer: Dave Whitehead

Sound Effects Editors: Phil Barrie, Lee Gilmore MPSE, Greg Ten Bosch MPSE, Robert Kellough MPSE, Piero Mura

Foley Editor: Christopher Bonis

Foley Artists: Andy Malcolm, Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Music

“West Side Story”

20th Century Studios

Music Editors: Joe E. Rand, Ramiro Belgardt

Scoring Editor: David Channing

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Mills

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE

Sound Designer: Nia Hansen

Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, David C. Hughes, Cameron Barker

Foley Editors: Chris Frazier, Steve Orlando

Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Jim Weidman

Music Editor: David Olson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

“The Rescue”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach

Sound Effects Editor: Roland Vajs

Foley Artist: Nuno Bentro

Music Editor: Ben Smithers

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

“Cliff Walkers”

Viki

Supervising Sound Editors: Yang Jiang MPSE, Zhao Nan MPSE

ADR Editor: Li Xinghui

Foley Artist: Han Junsheng

Sound Editors: Ann Scibelli, Xiao’ou Olivia Zhang MPSE, Iain Pattison

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Series or Short

“Love, Death + Robots”: “Snow in the Desert”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North MPSE

Sound Designer: Craig Henighan MPSE

Foley Editors: Jeff Gross, Dawn Lunsford

Foley Artist: Alicia Stevens

Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Limited Series or Anthology

“The Underground Railroad”: Chapter 9: “Indiana Winter”

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editor: Onnalee Blank MPSE

Sound Designers: Jay Jennings, Harry Cohen MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Luke Gibleon

Dialogue Editors: Chris Kahwaty MPSE, Katy Wood

ADR Editor: Bryan Parker MPSE

Foley Editors: Pietu Korhonen, Lars Halvorsen

Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi MPSE

Music Editor: John Finklea

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation

“Arcane – League of Legends”: “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Brad Beaumont MPSE, Eliot Connors MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Alexander Temple

Supervising ADR Editor: Shannon Beaumont

Foley Editor: Alexander Ephraim MPSE

Foley Artists: Dan O’ Connell, John Cucci MPSE

Music Editor: Alex Seaver

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

“The Beatles Get Back”: “Part 3”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Brent Burge, Martin Kwok

Sound Editors: Matt Stutter MPSE, Buster Flaws, Melanie Graham

Dialogue Editor: Emile De La Rey

Music Editors: Steve Gallagher MPSE, Tane Upjohn-Beatson

Foley Editor: Michael Donaldson

Foley Artist: Simon Riley

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

“Infinite”

Paramount+

Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter MPSE, David Esparza MPSE

Sound Designer: Hamilton Sterling

Sound Effects Editor: Will Digby MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Micah Loken MPSE, Sang Kim

Foley Editor: Eryne Prine MPSE

Music Editor: Mark “Vordo” Wlodarkiewicz

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – ½ Hour – Comedy or Drama

“Only Murders in the Building”: “The Boy From 6B”

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editor: Mathew Waters

Dialogue Editor: Danika Wikke MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Meredith Stacy

Music Editor: Micha Liberman

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Dialogue / ADR

“Succession”: “Secession”

HBO Max

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser

ADR Editor: Angela Organ

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Effects / Foley

“The Witcher”: “A Grain of Truth”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew Collinge

Sound Designers: Rob Turner, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne

Foley Editors: Adam Oakley, Rob Weatherall

Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Music

“Wu Tang: An American Saga”: “Protect Ya Neck”

Hulu

Music Editor: Sebastian Zuleta

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Audio

“Call of Duty”: Vanguard

Infinity Ward

Audio Director: David Swenson MPSE

Audio Leads: Matthew Grimm, Ryan McSweeney, Michael Caisley, Eric Wedemeyer

Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen MPSE, Nick Interlandi, Nick Martin

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Emilio Lopez-Centellas, Adam Boyd MPSE, Hilary Long

Supervising Music Editors: Ted Kocher, Anthony Caruso

Sound Designers: Kegan Chau, Fernando Labarthe, Sheridan Willard, Tyler Cannan, Michael Tornabene, Peter Wayne, Liam Underwood, Don Veca, Jeremiah Sypult, Andy Bayless, Darren Blondin, Nicholas D’Amato, Jacob Denny, Jacob Harley, Vadim Nuniyants, Timothy Schlie, Aaron Brown, Ian Mika, Tory Bader, Corina Bello, Darrell Tung, Jonathan Gosselin, Nick Tremblay, Mathieu Denis, Mikael Frithiof, Jon Persson, Braden Parkes, Erick Ocampo, Mike Maksim, Matt Hall, Chris Diebold, Jeff Sawyer, Josh Moore, Igor Comes, Tim Gedemer MPSE, Klaus Shipman, Jim Schaefer, Rashaad Wiggins

Sound Editors: Daniel Petras, Jordan Ruhala, Matthew Schaff MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Robert Jackson, Maggie Wolf, Alvaro Vela, Serge J. Isaac, Stiv Schneider, Juliana Henao Mesa, David Price

Music Editors: Scott Shoemaker, Tao-Ping Chen, Adam Kallibjian, Rob Goodson, Andrew Buresh

Foley Artist: Foley Walkers

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

“Build Me Up”

The National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Wong Hui Grace

