‘Ms. Marvel’ Trailer: Marvel Studios’ First Muslim Superhero Lead Lands at Disney+

Muslim-Pakistani teen Kamala Khan hails from New Jersey, is an avid gamer with an overactive imagination, and a fervent scribe of fan-fiction. Oh, and she also happens to have some crazy superpowers of her own once after exposure to a mist turns her into a polymorph and gives her body the ability to stretch in almost any way possible. Welcome Marvel Studios’ first Muslim superhero lead to the screen with “Ms. Marvel,” the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series, which hits the Disney+ arrival June 8. Watch the trailer below.

In the footage below, we see Kamala Khan try to attempt a balance of high school, family life, the general pangs of teenagehood, and, of course, her budding superpowers. Kamala is also a particularly huge fan of Captain Marvel (aka Carol Danvers), meaning that this series serves up the kind of pretzel twist meta-dom that’s typical in the MCU.

After a lengthy casting process, the role ultimately went to newcomer Iman Vellani. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. Comedian Jordan Firstman rounds out the cast.

“Ms. Marvel” was originally set to premiere toward the end of 2021, but as the pandemic backed up Disney and Marvel’s respective calendars, the series was pushed to a summer 2022 release. Next up — in a similarly approximate galaxy of this pocket of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — is the feature film “The Marvels,” out in February 2023, with Brie Larson reprising her role as Captain Marvel.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

Meanwhile on the Disney+ side of the MCU, “Moon Knight” will soon head for the platform, with the six-episode miniseries debuting March 30.

